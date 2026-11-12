Rajnath Singh to Visit Lucknow Friday to Inaugurate Sanskriti Bhawan

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Lucknow on Friday (November 13) to inaugurate the newly constructed 'Sanskriti Bhawan' at Gulzar Upvan on Sultanpur Road. According to BJP Lucknow Mahanagar President Anand Dwivedi, Singh will arrive at Lucknow Airport at 11 am on Friday. He will subsequently travel by road and reach Gulzar Upvan at 11:25 am. The inauguration ceremony will be held from 11:30 am to 1 pm, during which the Defence Minister will formally inaugurate the newly constructed building. Following the ceremony, Singh will leave Gulzar Upvan for Lucknow Airport at 1:05 pm.

Earlier in the day, Singh called upon the armed forces to strengthen their offensive and defensive capabilities to maintain the element of surprise against adversaries, stressing the need to ensure that India can strike without giving the enemy time to react while remaining prepared to counter unexpected threats amid evolving warfare and rapid technological advancements. Addressing the Air Force Commanders' Conference in New Delhi, he emphasised the need to strengthen intelligence and surveillance mechanisms, improve integration among systems and identify potential threats before they unfold. According to the official release, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called upon the Defence Forces to strengthen and sustain both offensive and defensive dimensions of the 'element of surprise' to maintain operational readiness against conventional and emerging threats arising from rapid technological advancements and the evolving nature of modern warfare.“Our Defence Forces must develop capabilities and methods that leave the adversary with no time to react or recover, while simultaneously ensuring that we are never caught off guard by an unexpected move from the enemy. Surprise can manifest in various forms, both conventional and electronic. Our intelligence and surveillance mechanisms must be further strengthened and operational preparedness enhanced to ensure that our personnel remain alert, agile and equipped to respond effectively to any emerging challenge,” the Defence Minister said. (ANI)