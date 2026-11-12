IGPL 2026: Teen Star Danish Verma Leads Over Kapur, Bhullar And Sethie In Hyderabad

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 12 (IANS) Danish Verma, who turned 15 just last month and represents the next generation of Indian golf, put himself alongside some of the leading names of the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) after two days at the Phoenix Invitational Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Playing at the Vooty Golf County for the first time, the Ludhiana teenager, who became the youngest-ever Indian pro earlier this season, shot a 6-under 66 on the heels of a 5-under first round to get to 11-under and take sole lead with one more round to go.

Danish Verma of Green Fuels Vizag Dolphins GC, who is coached by the Chandigarh-based Jesse Grewal, was one shot clear of established names like Gaganjeet Bhullar (66-68) and Shiv Kapur (68-66) and the emerging star Harshjeet Singh Sethie (67-67), all of whom are at 10-under.

Verma may well have been two ahead but for a late bogey on the Par-4 17th, but the young golfer shrugged it off, saying,“I struck the ball very well throughout the round. Yes, I did miss a couple of putts under 10 feet; getting that would have been better. But overall, a great round.”

Feeling very happy with the lush Vooty Golf County course, he said he liked it very much. Asked what he liked, the young golfer, who likes to hit long, laughed and said,“It's a short course. We have a lot of birdie opportunities, and the favourite part of my game is wedge play, and I get to play that here a lot. So, it's good playing here.”

Unfazed by the fact that he is the youngest pro in the field, he said confidently,“Every time I tee up, I think I have entered the tournament to win. Doesn't matter how I finish, but the thought process is to win, and I do not really think about my age.”

One thing that Verma seems to be relishing is company off the course. With so many young stars like Veer Ganapathy (75-68 and T-29), with whom he is great friends, and Raghav Chugh (71-64) and T-5), who is a bit older, he is almost at home.“I am very comfortable; they are all around my age, a few years here and there, and I like it.”

He also does not think about all the money he is making or will make; he laughed again and said,“My father takes care of it and invests it. I just want to play and get to bigger Tours like Asian Tour, DP World Tour and PGA Tour and the Majors.”

Gganjeet Bhullar of Vimtra Chennai Lions GC shot 68, which included a birdie on the last hole, and said,“That was nice. Didn't get many birdies, but it is ok. I am still there.” Bhullar, who has won three times this season, is looking for a hat-trick after wins in Hyderabad and Vizag over the last few weeks.

Kapur began in style with four birdies in the first five holes and then dropped a shot on the eighth. Three more birdies on the 12th, 14th and 15th took him to 11-under, but a bogey on the 17th meant he was one back.“I am playing well, but today I had a three-putt and overshot the green also,” said Kapur.

Sethie, who has been trending well with some good results of late, showed he is also in the race as he shot a second straight 67. His second-round 67 had five birdies and no bogeys after six birdies and one bogey on Day One.

Raghav Chugh of Phoenix Hyderabad Firebirds GC, who had a modest 71 on Day One, roared with the best card of the day at 64 to zoom to 9-under and was tied fifth alongside Tushar Pannu (68-67), Arjun Prasad (66-69) and Sachin Baisoya (66-69).

Chugh had four birdies on either side and no bogeys and looked ready to make a charge for his maiden pro win. That meant eight players were within two shots and set the stage for an intense final day.