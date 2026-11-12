President Ilham Aliyev Participates In Roundtable Discussion As Part Of 9Th European Political Community Summit (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBLIN, Ireland, November 12. On November 12, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, participated in a roundtable discussion entitled“Building a Competitive Europe – Innovation, Connectivity and Affordable Energy” as part of the 9th European Political Community Summit in Dublin, Trend 's special correspondent reports.
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