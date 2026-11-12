Ispring Water Systems Launch The New BRO900 Seawater Desalination System, Setting Its Sights On Marine Water Treatment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cumming, GA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpring Water Systems, a recognized leader in water treatment solutions, has announced the launch of the BRO900 onboard seawater desalination system, a high-capacity watermaker designed for boats, yachts, coastal homes, and off-grid applications where conventional water supplies are unavailable. By combining multi-stage filtration, UV treatment, smart control, and dedicated pumping, the BRO900 efficiently converts seawater into fresh water, making life on the water more convenient and comfortable.









The launch marks the expansion of iSpring's water treatment portfolio into dedicated marine desalination. It also reflects the brand's ongoing mission to deliver reliable water treatment solutions through innovative technology, helping customers access cleaner, safer water wherever they are, whether at home, exploring the outdoors, or out at sea.

Engineered for Onboard Life: The Technology and Design Behind the BRO900









Given the unique conditions of the marine environment, the BRO900 has been carefully designed in terms of operation, maintainability, materials, and other key aspects to strike a balance among contaminant removal, water production efficiency, and operational reliability.

Five-Stage Filtration for Reliable Seawater Treatment

Seawater contains high levels of dissolved salts, along with bacteria and other impurities that conventional filtration alone cannot adequately remove to meet drinking water standards. The iSpring BRO900 addresses this challenge with a comprehensive five-stage filtration system. Each stage plays a dedicated role in reducing specific marine contaminants, working together to transform seawater into high-quality purified water.

The five stages are as follows:



Stainless-steel mesh filter: Traps large particles like sand, shell fragments, and marine debris;

20-micron PP filter: Captures fine sediment, microalgae, and suspended particles;

5-micron PP filter: Removes smaller particles and finer sediment, helping protect the RO membrane from clogging.

High-pressure reverse osmosis membrane: Eliminates dissolved salts, bacteria, heavy metals, and other impurities; LED UV module housed in the control box: Provides an additional layer of protection against bacteria, viruses, residual microorganisms, and harmful substances;

Dedicated Pumps for Marine Conditions

Unlike residential water systems with a consistent water supply, marine desalination systems face fluctuating seawater intake due to changing sea conditions, vessel movement, and variations in onboard load. To overcome this, the iSpring BRO900 features a dedicated suction pump that draws sufficient seawater into the system to help maintain a steady supply for desalination.

Furthermore, effective seawater desalination requires substantial pressure to overcome the immense osmotic pressure created by its high salinity. As this pressure far exceeds what standard pumps are designed to deliver, the iSpring BRO900 is equipped with a dedicated high-pressure booster pump. By raising operating pressure to 600–900 psi, the pump provides the driving force needed to push seawater through the RO membrane for effective desalination and contaminant removal.

With its dual-pump design, the iSpring BRO900 can maintain reliable operation regardless of changing conditions at sea.

Versatile Control Box for Convenient Operation









Multiple factors, including source water quality, intake flow rate, and operating pressure, can affect the performance of a seawater desalination system. To give users complete visibility, the iSpring BRO900 comes with a smart control box. Its control panel features a real-time TDS display, an RO flow meter, and two pressure gauges for intake and RO pressure, bringing essential operating information together in one place for easy reference.

Meanwhile, the control box is equipped with dedicated intake and RO pressure regulators, enabling operators to dynamically adjust system pressure to accommodate changing sea conditions and seawater salinity. Individual switches for the suction pump and high-pressure booster pump, on the other hand, allow each pump to be controlled separately, which provides greater operational flexibility.

User-Friendly Design for Easy Installation & Simple Maintenance

Given that crew members generally do not have professional knowledge of water treatment, the iSpring BRO900 is designed for straightforward installation and maintenance. Its quick-connect fittings allow components to be connected and disconnected easily without specialized tools, while the included installation diagram offers clear guidance for setup.

Regular flushing is essential to maintain system performance, as the RO membrane becomes clogged with salt and other trapped impurities over time. To reduce the need for manual maintenance, the BRO900 features an automatic flusher that rinses the RO membrane with filtered water once a week. This helps displace concentrated seawater from the membrane housing, reducing salt exposure during periods of inactivity. Moreover, the prefilters are designed for straightforward replacement, while regular monitoring and proper maintenance help support the long-term performance of the RO membrane.

To provide added peace of mind, iSpring offers lifetime technical support to assist with any questions or issues that may arise during installation, maintenance, and everyday operation.

Durable Construction for Long-Term Peace of Mind

The marine environment is particularly demanding on onboard seawater desalination systems. High salt content, airborne salt spray, relentless water currents, and biological fouling can all contribute to accelerated material deterioration and corrosion. To withstand these harsh conditions, the iSpring BRO900 is constructed with corrosion-resistant materials designed to support long-term durability and reliable performance at sea.

In addition to corrosion resistance, onboard equipment must be sturdy enough to handle the jolts and vibrations that come with life at sea, particularly in rough weather with strong winds and heavy waves. Recognizing this, the BRO900 features rugged, durable components that offer the structural strength needed for marine use, providing greater peace of mind on every voyage.

Why the iSpring BRO900 Is a Valuable Addition to Any Vessel







As the latest addition to iSpring's product lineup, the BRO900 is a professional onboard seawater desalination system that provides a reliable supply of clean, high-quality freshwater, offering a range of practical benefits that make life at sea more convenient.

Reduced Operating Costs

Cost savings are one of the key benefits of having the BRO900 onboard. Traditionally, ships have relied on bottled water or shore-side freshwater supplies to meet their daily needs, both of which can add significantly to operating expenses, especially on long-distance voyages.

Backed by advanced technology, the BRO900 converts seawater into potable water, producing up to 900 GPD at a working pressure of 800 psi. This reliable on-demand supply not only helps cut freshwater procurement costs and reduce unnecessary port docking fees, but also prevents potential financial losses associated with voyage delays caused by replenishing freshwater.

Increased Autonomy and Efficiency

The BRO900 offers vessels a high degree of autonomy, particularly for those operating in remote areas or spending extended time away from the dock. With a convenient onboard source of freshwater, ships no longer have to plan their routes around freshwater availability, which enables greater flexibility in both navigation and daily operations.

A reliable freshwater supply also allows crew members to focus on cargo handling, mechanical maintenance, and other responsibilities rather than worrying about water shortages. This helps improve overall efficiency, which is vital in the maritime industry, where effective time and resource management keeps operations running smoothly.

Supporting Healthier Living On Board

The iSpring BRO900 onboard seawater desalination system also supports the health and well-being of everyone on board. Delivering outstanding purification performance, the system effectively removes dissolved salts, bacteria, heavy metals, and other contaminants from seawater to provide clean, fresh-tasting purified water. This helps reduce health risks associated with contaminated water while giving crew members and passengers greater confidence across daily activities, including drinking, cooking, bathing, laundry, and more.

Greater Space Efficiency

On long voyages and offshore expeditions, storing large quantities of freshwater can take up valuable onboard space that could otherwise be used for cargo and essential equipment, such as pipes and cables. The iSpring BRO900 produces purified water on demand, reducing the need for extensive freshwater storage and leaving more room for other critical operations. Its compact, modular design also makes it easy to integrate into vessels of different sizes, from large cargo ships to smaller passenger boats.

Achieve Greater Freshwater Independence with the BRO900







The iSpring BRO900 represents a further step in iSpring's development of water treatment solutions for different environments. By providing a reliable source of fresh water, this onboard desalination system helps reduce reliance on bottled water and shore-side supplies, giving users greater convenience and independence wherever their journeys take them.

To learn more about the BRO900, including its key features, technical details, and system specifications, visit .

CONTACT: Nick Lawson,...