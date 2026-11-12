Silicon Photonics Market Report 2026-2036 Total Revenue To Reach USD 38.09 Billion At 26.5% CAGR As AI Data Centers And Co-Packaged Optics Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Silicon Photonics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added tooffering.

The global silicon photonics market is projected to grow from USD 3.56 billion in 2026 to USD 38.09 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period of 2026-2036, according to the report. Market expansion is being driven by rising demand for high-bandwidth, energy-efficient optical interconnects across artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), telecommunications, and advanced sensing applications.

As generative AI, large language models, and data-intensive computing workloads scale, conventional copper-based interconnects face increasing bandwidth density and power consumption constraints. These limitations are accelerating the adoption of silicon photonics-based transceivers, photonic integrated circuits, and co-packaged optics. Compatibility with complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor manufacturing also supports cost-effective, high-volume production through established semiconductor fabrication infrastructure.

The market is undergoing a structural transition from discrete optical components and pluggable transceivers toward integrated, wafer-scale photonic systems. Co-packaged optics, which integrate photonic engines with high-bandwidth switch ASICs or GPU clusters, are expected to play a central role in next-generation AI compute fabrics. Expansion of 5G networks and early-stage 6G development will further support demand for low-power optical communication technologies, advanced optical waveguides, integrated lasers, and high-speed modulators.

Market Segmentation

The silicon photonics market is segmented by product, component, wafer size, application, and geography. Product categories include transceivers, active optical cables, optical switches, variable optical attenuators, sensors, and other products. Component categories include optical waveguides, lasers, optical modulators, photodetectors, WDM filters, optical interconnects, and other components. Wafer sizes covered include 300 mm, 200 mm, and others.

Applications assessed in the report include data centers & high-performance computing, telecommunications & networking, military & defense, medical & life sciences, automotive & industrial LiDAR, consumer electronics & IoT, and other applications.

Product and Component Outlook

Transceivers are expected to account for the largest product share in 2026. Silicon photonics-based transceivers operating at 400G and 800G data rates are increasingly deployed in high-speed data center interconnects. Active optical cables also represent an important market segment, particularly for short-reach data center connectivity.

The sensors segment is projected to record the highest CAGR through 2036. Growth will be supported by increasing adoption of silicon photonics-based frequency-modulated continuous-wave LiDAR in automotive and industrial systems requiring high-precision, solid-state sensing for autonomous navigation.

By component, optical waveguides are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026. The lasers segment is forecast to achieve the fastest growth, supported by advances in heterogeneously integrated III-V laser sources on silicon substrates. These technologies are critical to high-density co-packaged optics and advanced transceiver designs. Continued innovation in optical modulators and photodetectors will also support the industry's transition toward 1.6T and 3.2T optical data rates.

Application Trends

Data centers and high-performance computing are expected to represent approximately 35-40% of the silicon photonics market in 2026. Rapid deployment of AI clusters is increasing bandwidth requirements between compute nodes, positioning silicon photonics as a key technology for scalable, energy-efficient computing infrastructure.

Automotive and industrial LiDAR is projected to register the highest application CAGR during the forecast period. Development of Level 3 and Level 4 autonomous vehicles is creating demand for compact, reliable, and mass-producible LiDAR platforms. Additional opportunities are emerging in medical sensing, defense systems, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and advanced telecommunications networks.

Regional Silicon Photonics Market Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global silicon photonics market in 2026. Regional leadership is supported by a high concentration of hyperscale AI data centers, established semiconductor and networking companies, venture capital investment, and government initiatives focused on domestic semiconductor and photonic supply chains. Intel, Broadcom, Cisco, Lumentum, and Marvell are among the companies contributing to the region's technology ecosystem.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to experience the fastest growth through 2036. Data center expansion across China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, combined with investments from leading semiconductor foundries such as TSMC and Samsung, is strengthening regional manufacturing capacity. Government-led R&D programs in China and Japan are also advancing silicon photonics commercialization in telecommunications and consumer electronics.

Europe remains an important center for silicon photonics research and development. Institutes including IMEC in Belgium and CEA-Leti in France are advancing photonic integration technologies, while Germany, the Netherlands, and the U.K. represent key markets for optical communication and medical sensing. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets, supported by telecommunications investment, digital transformation programs, and photonic design activity in Israel.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the global silicon photonics market include Intel Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Marvell Technology, Inc., Coherent Corp., GlobalFoundries Inc., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Infinera Corporation, Ayar Labs, Inc., Celestial AI, and IBM Corporation.

The report evaluates market revenue, historical and forecast growth, competitive positioning, strategic developments, and opportunities across products, components, wafer sizes, applications, countries, and regions. It also examines the factors influencing silicon photonics demand and the segments expected to create significant opportunities for established companies and new market entrants through 2036.

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