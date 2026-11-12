Infinity Home Services Partners With S&S Roofing, Expanding Presence Across Western Washington

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Family roofing business built on a multigenerational legacy joins IHS, strengthening its presence across the Pacific Northwest

BROOKFIELD, Wisc., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinity Home Services (“IHS”), a family of residential roofing and exterior remodeling companies, today announced a partnership with S&S Roofing, a residential roofing and gutter contractor serving the North Puget Sound region.

Owned and operated by Shane and Sheri Dunlap, S&S Roofing was founded in 2009 and built on a family legacy spanning multiple generations of roofers. The company has established a strong reputation for quality workmanship, integrity, and customer service. The partnership further strengthens IHS's presence in the Pacific Northwest alongside its existing brands.

“S&S Roofing is exactly the kind of business we want to partner with at IHS. Shane and Sheri have built a great company by carrying forward their family's roofing legacy and earning the trust of homeowners in their community. Our industry needs more contractors who take pride in their work, communicate honestly, and put the customer first. S&S shares our commitment to raising the bar for the customer experience, and we're excited to build on what they've created.”

Jay Teresi, CEO of Infinity Home Services

“Our family has been in roofing for generations, and we built S&S Roofing in 2009 on the values passed down through that experience: quality workmanship, integrity, and taking care of our customers. We're proud of the reputation we've built and wanted to find a partner who understood what makes this business special. IHS shares those values and brings resources and experience that can help us keep growing while staying true to our team, our customers, and the way we do business. We're excited about what we can build together.”

Shane and Sheri Dunlap, co-owners of S&S Roofing

Through the partnership, S&S Roofing will benefit from IHS's shared resources, leading technology platform and the experience of operators across its family of brands, supporting the company's continued growth while building on the strong foundation Shane and Sheri have established.

The partnership reflects IHS's commitment to partnering with exceptional local businesses and raising the standard of service homeowners should expect from residential roofing contractors. Guided by its mission of Saving Our Communities From Unscrupulous Contractors, IHS is bringing together strong local operators to build lasting businesses and deliver a better experience for homeowners across North America.

About Infinity Home Services

Infinity is a fast-growing, full service exterior remodeling company founded in 1997 in Wisconsin by entrepreneurs driven by passion. Infinity approaches exterior remodeling in an unconventional way – putting their employees and customers first. Infinity takes great pride in the work they do and understands the importance of protecting their customers' investment. The Company's roofing, siding, and window projects are done with the best materials and installed by professional technicians – guaranteeing quality every time. Today, Infinity consists of fourteen market-leading brands across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Midwest, and Pacific Northwest regions. For more information, please visit .

CONTACT: Media Contact Gina Cielocha Infinity Home Services...