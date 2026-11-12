How Global Platforms Use Venly Finance To Accept And Settle Stablecoin Payments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Finance API connects domestic bank clearing, wires, and stablecoin liquidity for international platforms, fintechs, and marketplaces.

Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venly Finance, provider of stablecoin payment infrastructure for global money movement, today outlined how international platforms and payment service providers (PSPs) deploy its Finance API to manage cross-border collections, multi-currency treasury, and global disbursements.







Venly Finance lets global platforms accept USD by ACH, EUR by SEPA, or USDC, EURC, USDT and USDS onchain, then convert or hold and pay out.

Cross-border money movement has historically relied on correspondent banking networks characterized by multi-day settlement delays, intermediary deductions, and rigid banking cutoffs. For digital marketplaces, global SaaS companies, and payment orchestrators paying contractors or suppliers worldwide, these delays create persistent working capital friction.

Venly Finance provides an API bridge between traditional banking infrastructure and major stablecoin protocols:



Global Stablecoin Settlement: Enables businesses to accept and disburse funds using major fiat-backed stablecoins (USDC, EURC, USDT, and USDS) on Base, Polygon, Avalanche, and Ethereum.

Domestic Bank Rails: Supports direct bank disbursements via SEPA in Europe, ACH in the United States, and UK Faster Payments, with SWIFT available on request.

Flexible Treasury Control: Platforms can automatically convert inbound payments between fiat and stablecoins upon receipt or hold stablecoin balances, matching their specific treasury requirements.

Dedicated Virtual Accounts: Programmatically generates named USD and EUR virtual accounts for automated payment matching, account-level reconciliation, and automated conversion. USD accounts receive by ACH, wire, and SWIFT; EUR accounts receive by SEPA. Enterprise Compliance Standards: Venly Finance is SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 certified. Client funds move through regulated, licensed partner institutions today, with Venly's own international licences and registrations in flight.

"Most businesses moving money across borders don't want to hold speculative assets or ask their customers to use Web3 wallets," said Tim Dierckxsens, CEO of Venly Finance. "They want cross-border payouts to arrive in minutes rather than days, and they want automated reconciliation. We built the Finance API so platforms can run stablecoins as a practical settlement leg beneath their existing product."

Alongside enterprise infrastructure providers like Bridge and BVNK, Venly Finance focuses on the B2B payment orchestration layer, providing developer-first tools for platforms requiring programmable settlement across both banking and stablecoin rails. Venly Finance was the winner of Mastercard For Fintechs BELUX 2026.

To see how platforms collect, convert, and pay out with Venly Finance, visit venlyfinance.com/solutions/accept-stablecoin-payments. API documentation is available at docs.venlyfinance.com.

About Venly Finance

Venly Finance provides programmable stablecoin payment and settlement infrastructure for global money movement. Through a single Finance API, Venly Finance enables payment platforms, fintechs, and digital marketplaces to collect funds, manage balances, and disburse payouts globally. Client money movement is executed through licensed partner institutions. Learn more at venlyfinance.com.

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