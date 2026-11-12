Concurrent Technologies Corporation Names Two New Members To Technical Advisory Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAB expansion deepens artificial intelligence, national security, cyber, and mission solutions expertise to support CTC's clients

Johnstown, PA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is honored to welcome Brian Bontempo and Harold C.“Hal” Smith to its Technical Advisory Board (TAB). The TAB is composed of highly accomplished technical and business leaders who provide strategic, independent insight into CTC's leadership and technical teams, reviewing projects for enhancements and integration opportunities, mentoring technical staff, and helping identify emerging technologies and markets.

“CTC's Technical Advisory Board helps us stay ahead of our clients' needs and ensure we're delivering innovative solutions that are beneficial in real-world situations,” said Christopher Hamilton, CTC President and CEO.“Brian and Hal bring a wealth of experience in AI, sensing, national security, and cyber, and their input will make us even stronger in supporting our customers' toughest missions.”

Brian Bontempo brings deep technical leadership across artificial intelligence, signal processing, and remote sensing. He is currently the Managing Director of Dirigo Strategic. Bontempo previously served as CTO of ARKA, guiding technical roadmaps and research and development for 1,200+ engineers, and Owner/CTO of Stratagem. His technical foundation includes serving as AI Lead for Lockheed Martin Space, leading synthetic aperture radar (SAR) algorithm and machine learning development, as well as engineering flight hardware for the Hubble Space Telescope at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. He earned a B.S. and M.S. in Engineering Science Summa Cum Laude from Penn State University.

Harold C.“Hal” Smith has extensive executive leadership experience supporting intelligence, military, and federal civilian clients in national security, cyber, and mission solutions. He was most recently President and Chief Operating Officer of Xator Corporation, a Parsons subsidiary, where he leads significant organic and acquisition-driven growth in identity/biometrics, technical security, CUAS, and mission support services. His prior roles include senior leadership positions at Accenture Federal Services, Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), and Telcordia Technologies. He has also served as Associate Deputy Director for Technology Systems/Chief Information Officer at the National Security Agency (NSA). Smith holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maryland and an MBA (Finance and Accounting), Summa Cum Laude, from Campbell University.

Bontempo and Smith join current TAB members Cos DiMaggio, The Honorable Nickolas H. Guerin, The Honorable Jeffrey K. Harris, and Josh Salmanson, who collectively bring decades of leadership across defense research, engineering, acquisition, and national security.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve its clients' needs, CTC offers the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype, and build. CTC delivers robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information, visit .

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Brian Bontempo Harold C. "Hal" Smith

CONTACT: Mary Bevan Concurrent Technologies Corporation 814-269-2490...