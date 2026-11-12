Honey Powder Market Insights And Global Forecast To 2036 A $132.14 Million Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target carrier-free, Manuka and organic powders; invest in low-temperature drying and vertical integration, with nutraceuticals, beverages and Asia-Pacific offering strong opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Honey Powder Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global honey powder market was valued at USD 74.15 million in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 78.12 million in 2026. Revenue is projected to increase to USD 132.14 million by 2036, representing a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. In volume terms, demand is forecast to rise from 12,369 tons in 2026 to 17,370 tons by 2036, at a CAGR of 3.5%.

The report provides market forecasts in value and volume while examining drying technology, honey sources and grades, pricing, regulation, supply and trade, production costs, regional demand, competitive activity, and emerging investment opportunities. It also assesses the value chain, Porter's five forces, market drivers, restraints, trends, and strategic challenges across 5 regions and 12 countries.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Consumer preference for honey over refined sugar remains a major driver of honey powder market growth. In an April 2024 International Food Information Council survey, consumers gave honey a likelihood-to-consume score of 7.3 out of 10, compared with 6.3 for table sugar. Food and beverage manufacturers are responding by incorporating honey powder into bakery premixes, cereal coatings, snack seasonings, instant beverages, and other dry formulations.

Demand is also expanding in cough, throat-care, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and functional products. Instant and powdered beverage consumption in Asia further supports market development, particularly for honey-lemon, honey-citron, tea stick, and related formats.

Supply volatility remains a significant constraint. U.S. honey production declined by 14% in 2025, while the all-honey price increased by 27%. Rising origin prices directly affect powder production costs, while authentication requirements add expense across the supply chain. The European Commission's latest coordinated action identified 46% of imported honey consignments as suspected of adulteration, increasing demand for traceability and documented authenticity.

Regulatory requirements are also becoming more stringent. From June 14, 2026, the EU requires honey blends to disclose the percentage share of each country of origin. Additional challenges include nutrition policies that classify honey as a free and added sugar, the hygroscopic nature of many conventional formulations, and disruption to gum arabic supplies from Sudan.

High-Growth Market Opportunities

Carrier-free and high-honey powders are expected to create substantial opportunities as manufacturers pursue clean-label formulations and higher honey content. Manuka, monofloral, organic, and traceable honey powders are also gaining momentum in premium foods, supplements, lozenges, and cosmetics.

Low-temperature drying technologies are attracting investment because they can improve the retention of honey enzymes, aroma, and polyphenols. Savoury and hot honey flavours are creating additional applications in sauces, seasonings, and snacks, while vertical integration into beekeeping is helping producers secure documented supply and strengthen quality control.

Segment Analysis

By type, carrier-based honey powder is expected to account for the largest market share in 2026. Its position reflects lower pricing, established spray and drum drying processes, and broad use in bakery, cereal, beverage, and seasoning applications. High-honey and carrier-free powder is projected to record the fastest growth, supported by vacuum drying, freeze drying, and other processes capable of producing formulations with 75% to 100% honey solids.

By honey source, blossom and multifloral honey is anticipated to lead the market because of its widespread availability and suitability for high-volume food and beverage manufacturing. Monofloral honey is forecast to grow faster, led by Manuka honey demand in supplements, throat-care products, lozenges, and cosmetics.

Conventional honey powder is expected to retain the largest share by nature in 2026 due to its lower price and broader supply. Organic honey powder is projected to expand more rapidly as organic food demand rises in Europe and North America and certified organic honey exports from Brazil increase.

Spray drying is forecast to remain the leading drying technology, supported by high throughput, established formulations, and extensive production infrastructure. Freeze drying is expected to achieve the fastest growth as demand increases for 100% honey, high-honey, and freeze-dried Manuka products.

By application, beverages are projected to hold the largest share in 2026, driven by instant drinks and honey-based tea formats in China, Japan, and South Korea. Nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals are anticipated to grow the fastest, supported by clinical guidance relating to honey for acute cough and rising demand for throat-care and Manuka products.

Regional Honey Powder Market Trends

Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global honey powder market in 2026 and record the highest growth rate through 2036. China remains the world's largest country market, supported by its honey production base, extensive drum- and spray-drying capacity, and strong bakery and instant beverage industries. India is forecast to be the fastest-growing country market as domestic honey supply and packaged food and beverage manufacturing expand. Australia and New Zealand are strengthening the region's premium position through Manuka and high-honey products.

Europe is the second-largest regional market and the largest net importer of honey. Germany leads regional demand, while Spain is expected to post the fastest growth as origin documentation becomes an increasingly important condition of supply.

The U.S. is the largest North American market, while Canada is forecast to grow the fastest. Brazil leads Latin America, with Mexico expected to achieve the highest regional growth rate. The Middle East & Africa is projected to register the second-highest regional growth, supported by instant beverage, confectionery, and bakery demand across the Gulf and North Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The honey powder market is fragmented, with diversified ingredient businesses, honey companies, a cane sugar refiner, and specialized producers competing across regional and international markets. Competitive positioning varies by honey content, price, flowability, drying technology, certification, grading, origin documentation, and authentication capabilities.

Capacity expansion remains the leading growth strategy. Recent developments include Ohly's new spray drying tower in Hamburg in January 2026 and its facility in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Other activity includes Dohler's acquisition of Treatt plc in July 2026, ADM's investments in its Kentucky ingredient sites, and Sweet Harvest Foods becoming the largest beekeeper in the U.S. with approximately 120,000 colonies in December 2025.

Companies profiled in the report include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc through Ohly GmbH, Dohler Group SE, ASR Group International, Inc., Sweet Harvest Foods, Norevo GmbH, Yancheng Huamei Honey Products Co., Ltd., Nutradry Pty Ltd, Island Abbey Foods Ltd., G&S Foods Ltd, Wuhu Deli Foods Co., Ltd., and Hangzhou Youither Bioscience Co., Ltd.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides global honey powder market size estimates and long-term forecasts through 2036 in value and volume.

Evaluates growth opportunities by type, honey source, nature, drying technology, application, region, and country.

Assesses honey supply, international trade, origin pricing, regulation, production costs, and authentication requirements.

Identifies opportunities in carrier-free, high-honey, Manuka, monofloral, organic, and traceable products.

Compares leading manufacturers across product portfolios, production footprints, drying routes, and strategic developments. Supports sourcing, market entry, acquisition evaluation, capacity planning, product development, and investment decisions.

The report is designed for honey powder producers, honey packers and exporters, food and beverage manufacturers, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical companies, cosmetics businesses, ingredient distributors, carrier suppliers, drying equipment providers, and investors seeking actionable insight into the global honey powder market.

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