U.S. Vitamin Supplements Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 21.2 Billion As Personalized Nutrition And Gummies Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Drive returns through targeted, multifunctional vitamins, convenient gummies and chewables, and cleaner-label or zero-sugar options aligned with personalized wellness needs.

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Vitamin Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. vitamin supplements market was valued at USD 15.6 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 16.3 billion in 2026 to USD 21.2 billion by 2033. The market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 3.9% from 2026 to 2033, supported by growing consumer interest in preventive healthcare, personalized nutrition, healthy aging, immunity, energy, and overall wellness.

Rising awareness of nutritional deficiencies is encouraging consumers to incorporate vitamin supplements into daily health routines. Demand is increasingly shifting toward targeted formulations designed to address specific nutritional and wellness goals rather than conventional multivitamin products alone. This transition is creating opportunities for manufacturers to develop differentiated products that support beauty, energy, immune function, and age-related health needs.

Product convenience and formulation transparency are also influencing purchasing decisions across the U.S. vitamin supplements market. Manufacturers are expanding their portfolios with gummies, chewables, capsules, tablets, softgels, and powders to accommodate varied consumer preferences. Cleaner-label and zero-sugar options are gaining attention as shoppers assess ingredients, nutritional value, dosage formats, and ease of use. Multifunctional supplements are particularly well positioned as consumers seek products that combine several benefits in a convenient daily format.

New product development remains an important competitive strategy. In July 2026, One A Day introduced a reformulated Women's Multi Gummy containing 1,000 mcg of biotin per serving. The product combines biotin with vitamins A, C, E, and D, along with zinc and B vitamins. Positioned to support daily nutrition and hair, skin, and nail health, the launch reflects the industry's movement toward multifunctional, benefit-led formulations that can simplify supplementation and strengthen brand differentiation.

Market Segmentation

The report evaluates U.S. vitamin supplements market revenue, industry trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis is organized by type, form, and distribution channel.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021 - 2033)



Multivitamin

Vitamin A

Vitamin B

Vitamin C

Vitamin D

Vitamin E Vitamin K

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021 - 2033)



Powder

Tablets

Capsules

Softgels

Gummies Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021 - 2033)



Offline

Pharmacies & Drugstores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Others Online

Offline retail continues to provide consumers with broad access to vitamin supplements through pharmacies, drugstores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and other outlets. At the same time, online distribution is improving product accessibility and enabling consumers to compare formulations, ingredients, formats, and intended benefits. The continued development of digital retail is expected to support market reach while helping established and emerging brands connect with wellness-focused audiences.

Strategic Value of the Report



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Assess market performance across major product types, formats, and sales channels.

Competitive Landscape: Review the positioning, market presence, and strategies of key industry participants.

Future Trends: Identify the primary forces shaping demand, including personalized nutrition, healthy aging, targeted wellness, and formulation innovation.

Actionable Recommendations: Apply market intelligence to evaluate revenue opportunities and support strategic business decisions.

Revenue Forecasts: Examine segment-level estimates through 2033 to support market planning and investment assessment. Product Innovation: Track new formulations and emerging product concepts that may influence future competition.

The report provides decision-makers with market forecasts, trend analysis, competitive intelligence, market share insights, and product innovation coverage. These findings can help manufacturers, retailers, investors, and other stakeholders assess growth opportunities, refine portfolio strategies, identify potential revenue streams, and respond to changing consumer expectations within the U.S. vitamin supplements market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. The internal database

1.3.3. Secondary Materials & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Type Outlook

2.3. Form Outlook

2.4. Distribution Channel Outlook

2.5. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. U.S. Vitamin Supplements Market Variables and Trends

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material Trends & Outlook

3.2.2. Retail/Sales Channel Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.4. Market Challenges

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. U.S. Vitamin Supplements Market: Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decisions

4.4. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. U.S. Vitamin Supplements Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Vitamin Supplements Market, Type: Key Takeaways

5.2. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.3.1. Multivitamin

5.3.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Vitamin A

5.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Vitamin B

5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.3.4. Vitamin C

5.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.3.5. Vitamin D

5.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.3.6. Vitamin E

5.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.3.7. Vitamin K

5.3.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. U.S. Vitamin Supplements Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. U.S. Vitamin Supplements Market, Form: Key Takeaways

6.2. Form Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts by Form, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3.1. Powder

6.3.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Tablets

6.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. Capsules

6.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3.4. Softgels

6.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3.5. Gummies

6.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3.6. Others

6.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. U.S. Vitamin Supplements Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. U.S. Vitamin Supplements Market, Distribution Channel: Key Takeaways

7.2. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts by Distribution Channel, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.3.1. Offline

7.3.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.3.1.2. Pharmacies & Drugstores

7.3.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.3.1.3. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

7.3.1.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.3.1.4. Others

7.3.1.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.3.2. Online

7.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. U.S. Vitamin Supplements Market: Competitive Analysis

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Participant's Overview

8.4. Financial Performance

8.5. Type Benchmarking

8.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025 (%)

8.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.8. Strategy Mapping

8.9. Company Profiles

8.9.1. Abbott

8.9.1.1. Company Overview

8.9.1.2. Financial Performance

8.9.1.3. Type Portfolios

8.9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.9.2. The Nature's Bounty Co.

8.9.2.1. Company Overview

8.9.2.2. Financial Performance

8.9.2.3. Type Portfolios

8.9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.9.3. NOW Foods

8.9.3.1. Company Overview

8.9.3.2. Financial Performance

8.9.3.3. Type Portfolios

8.9.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.9.4. Herbalife Nutrition

8.9.4.1. Company Overview

8.9.4.2. Financial Performance

8.9.4.3. Type Portfolios

8.9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.9.5. Glanbia plc

8.9.5.1. Company Overview

8.9.5.2. Financial Performance

8.9.5.3. Type Portfolios

8.9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.9.6. Pfizer Inc.

8.9.6.1. Company Overview

8.9.6.2. Financial Performance

8.9.6.3. Type Portfolios

8.9.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.9.7. Bayer AG

8.9.7.1. Company Overview

8.9.7.2. Financial Performance

8.9.7.3. Type Portfolios

8.9.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.9.8. Amway Corp.

8.9.8.1. Company Overview

8.9.8.2. Financial Performance

8.9.8.3. Type Portfolios

8.9.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.9.9. GlaxoSmithKline plc.

8.9.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.9.2. Financial Performance

8.9.9.3. Type Portfolios

8.9.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.9.10. Pharmavite LLC

8.9.10.1. Company Overview

8.9.10.2. Financial Performance

8.9.10.3. Type Portfolios

8.9.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

List of Tables [9]

List of Figures [42]

Companies Featured



Abbott

The Nature's Bounty Co.

NOW Foods

Herbalife Nutrition

Glanbia plc

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Amway Corp.

GlaxoSmithKline plc. Pharmavite LLC

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