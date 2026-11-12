Global Food Away From Home Market Report 2026-2033: Size, Share, Trends, Competition And Growth Forecast Market To Reach $7.14 Trillion As AI, Convenience, And Premiumization Drive 5.4% CAGR

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Food Away From Home Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food away from home market was valued at USD 4.61 trillion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.14 trillion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.4% from 2026 to 2033, supported by changing consumer lifestyles, urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increasing demand for convenient meal options.

Busier schedules, longer working hours, and the continued prevalence of dual-income households are increasing consumer reliance on restaurants, cafes, takeaway providers, delivery services, and institutional catering. Dining outside the home has become a regular component of consumer spending, with customers selecting different foodservice formats based on convenience, price, occasion, menu variety, and service experience.

Demand is also benefiting from menu innovation and premiumization across the foodservice industry. Consumers are showing greater interest in healthier, organic, premium, and customizable meals, encouraging operators to diversify menus and strengthen product positioning. Full-service restaurants continue to attract customers seeking social and premium dining experiences, while quick service restaurants and takeaway providers address demand for speed, accessibility, and affordability. Cafes, coffee specialists, pubs, and bars remain important destinations for casual dining and social occasions.

Technology adoption is reshaping the global food away from home market by improving ordering, payment, customer engagement, and operational efficiency. Restaurant operators are investing in self-order kiosks, mobile payments, digital loyalty programs, automated ordering systems, and artificial intelligence. According to data published in April 2026, Taco Bell is expanding AI-powered drive-thru systems across additional locations to improve order accuracy, service speed, and the overall customer experience. The Yum! Brands initiative reflects the wider adoption of automation within quick-service dining.

Expansion strategies are creating additional growth opportunities across suburban areas and smaller cities. Major restaurant chains are broadening their outlet networks while using targeted marketing, loyalty incentives, digital platforms, and delivery partnerships to reach new customer groups. These initiatives are strengthening brand visibility and improving access to foodservice options beyond major metropolitan markets.

Tourism growth and higher travel frequency are further supporting food away from home spending at hotels, entertainment venues, sports facilities, visitor attractions, transit locations, and on-board travel services. Demand also extends across workplaces, manufacturing facilities, hospitals, care homes, schools, universities, nurseries, and government services, providing the market with a broad and consistent revenue base.

Market segmentation covered in the report

The report provides revenue forecasts at global, regional, and country levels from 2021 to 2033, alongside analysis of emerging trends and market opportunities. Type-based coverage includes hospitality, full-service restaurants, casual dining, premium dining, quick service restaurants, global fastfood brands, traditional takeaway and delivery, cafes and coffee specialists, food to go operators, pubs and bars, accommodation, leisure, travel catering, workplace catering, healthcare, education, and government services.

Hospitality coverage includes tenanted and leased venues, managed outlets, freehouse operations, hotels, beds and breakfast establishments, holiday camps, caravan parks, and youth hostels. Leisure categories encompass visitor attractions, entertainment venues, sports stadia and tracks, sports clubs and gyms, and event and mobile caterers. Institutional catering analysis includes manufacturing, finance and professional workplaces, state and private hospitals, care homes, day centers, state and independent schools, further education, special schools, and nurseries.

Regional market outlook

The report examines the food away from home market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level analysis includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Brazil, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

Overall market growth will be shaped by convenience-led consumption, digital transformation, foodservice innovation, tourism activity, restaurant network expansion, and demand across commercial and institutional channels through 2033.

Key Attributes

