Splashtop Earns Trustradius Buyer's Choice Award For The Sixth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Customer reviews show satisfaction holding steady as Splashtop has grown from remote access into endpoint management and security

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop, the unified platform for remote access and endpoint management, has been named a 2027 Buyer's Choice winner by TrustRadius, an HG Insights company and buyer intelligence platform for business technology. The recognition is Splashtop's sixth consecutive year earning the award.

TrustRadius bases Buyer's Choice entirely on vetted customer reviews. To qualify, a product needed at least 10 reviews submitted between Jan. 1 and Oct. 16, 2026, and at least 75% of those reviewers had to rate it best in capabilities, value for price, and customer relationship. The relationship measure draws on whether reviewers would buy the product again, whether implementation went as expected, and whether the vendor lived up to its sales and marketing promises.

Six consecutive years on those measures show customer satisfaction that Splashtop has sustained through considerable change in IT environments and in what the company delivers. Over that period, Splashtop has expanded from remote access and remote support into endpoint management and security, growing with customers as they navigated everything from digital transformation to securing their devices. In the AI era, organizations face faster-moving threats and more varied environments to manage, often without added budget or staff. Splashtop has become a trusted partner in protecting businesses against AI-accelerated attacks, with real-time vulnerability insights and automated packaging and patching to speed remediation. Splashtop's modular, unified platform gives IT teams and MSPs a way to consolidate tools and get more from existing investments while managing diverse environments more easily.

Value and simplicity come up most often when customers explain their choice. Many reviewers arrived at Splashtop after a previous tool had grown too costly to justify, and they describe getting the capability they needed at a price that left room in the budget for other priorities. They also describe software that technicians and employees pick up with little training, enabling IT teams to focus on more strategic initiatives.

Customers also describe trust built through experience. They rely on Splashtop for daily support work and for access to sensitive systems, citing performance and security as a driving factor in their decision. When they need help, reviewers most often describe a support team that responds quickly and knows the product well, giving IT teams the confidence to renew year after year.

"A lot of what Splashtop is today started with customers asking us for more," said Mark Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Splashtop. "They came to us for remote access, then asked us to help them manage and secure those same devices, and that's how we got into endpoint management. AI is changing what IT teams are up against, and they need a partner who picks up the phone and stays with them when they have an issue, and who evolves with the times. "

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About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop's technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and SOC 2 compliant, and a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) and Microsoft Virus Initiative (MVI), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today's IT landscape. Visit and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

Media Contact

Adrienne Hisoler, PR Manager, Splashtop

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