CIMOR Concentrated Renewing Face Mask Recognized As“Face Mask Innovation Of The Year” In 2026 Beauty Innovation Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes The Best Of Companies, Services and Products Shaping The Future Of The Global Beauty Industry

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Beauty Innovation Awards, an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Beauty care industry, today announced that the Concentrated Renewing Face Mask from CIMOR, offering professional biomedical-grade intelligent skincare concepts, is the winner of“Face Mask Innovation of the Year” in the 8th Annual awards program.

The CIMOR Concentrated Renewing Face Mask is a dual-phase treatment that delivers deep hydration, promotes skin renewal, and fortifies the skin's protective barrier. It combines a water-guiding sheet mask with a concentrated peptide cream for a comprehensive solution that enhances absorption, repair mechanisms, and radiance in a single application.

The bio-cellulose-inspired, three-dimensional hydrating sheet mask evenly disperses moisture and active ingredients across the skin. The soothing mask works for 15 to 20 minutes, infusing the skin with essential nutrients. The application of a high-density peptide repairing cream follows, sealing in hydration and promoting prolonged skin conditioning. This two-step process begins with a water-guiding hydration phase that prepares the skin, then the concentrated repair and sealing phase to lock in essential nutrients without causing occlusion. The dynamic approach ensures active ingredients penetrate deeply so the skin reaps the benefits before being secured.

The formulation employs PURITIDE, a patented bio-modification technology, that enhances the stability and absorption efficiency of multi-peptide active ingredients. Actives retain their effectiveness and are delivered in a controlled, skin-compatible manner. The mask also features meticulously sourced raw materials, including COSMOS-certified organic botanical oils.

The mask enhances skin softness, elasticity, and luminosity while creating a protective moisture layer to safeguard the skin's comfort and stability. Each use reinforces the skin's natural defenses, maximizes ingredient absorption and extends the benefits beyond the masking period. The product is compatible with all skin types and is also designed for single-use efficiency.

“We're immensely pleased to accept 'Face Mask Innovation of the Year' from Beauty Innovation. The CIMOR Concentrated Renewing Face Mask embodies our dedication to responsible skincare and ingredient transparency. It's been crafted to consciously avoid unnecessary additives while prioritizing skin-compatible ingredients that foster long-term skin health,” said Yen-Yin Chang, Founder and CEO of CIMOR.“We will continue to employ a thoughtful approach to product formulation that not only enhances the skincare routine but also aligns with a sustainable future, for conscientious individuals seeking to nurture their skin and the planet.”

The mission of the Beauty Innovation Awards is to celebrate and highlight the efforts and successes of innovators and leaders in the Beauty industry. The awards program honors standout brands and offerings that are shaping the future of skincare, makeup, haircare and personal care. Categories reflect the ever-expanding beauty industry, ranging from Bath & Body, Hair, and Skin, to Global Beauty Heritage, Inclusivity & Representation, and Beauty-From-Within.

Today's beauty shoppers are focused on products that perform, provide transparency in ingredients, and are looking for brands and services that fit their lifestyles and align with their values. The Beauty Innovation Awards celebrate the brands and products that are redefining these standards and making an impact across the beauty landscape. The 2026 Beauty Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“CIMOR's dual coordinated approach ensures that vital active ingredients are not only delivered effectively but also retained within the skin, for a rejuvenated and revitalized complexion. Consumers are increasingly seeking facial masks that offer benefits beyond mere short-term hydration to combat the challenges of dehydration, stress, and environmental imbalances,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards.“The CIMOR mask emphasizes effective formulation design over excessive complexity, creating a harmonious balance between addressing the diverse needs of the skin and upholding environmental responsibility. By seamlessly combining penetration enhancement with a robust sealing mechanism, the result is immediate rejuvenation and sustained skin renewal.”

About The Beauty Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Beauty Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry. The Beauty Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of beauty industry companies and products, including Bath and Body, Make-up, Skin, Retailers and Services, and more. For more information visit: .

About CIMOR

CIMOR is a distinguished biomedical skincare brand rooted in Taiwan, renowned for its cutting-edge independent research laboratories and advanced biotechnology manufacturing facilities. What truly sets CIMOR apart is its exceptional ability to seamlessly integrate scientific research, patented technologies, and meticulous production processes within a cohesive development framework.

At the heart of CIMOR's innovation are four proprietary technologies: PURITIDE bio-modification technology, the MRGF activation cell chain, yeast-derived exosome technology, and the FSGF peptide complex. Each of these technologies plays a crucial role in developing products that meet the highest quality standards. Specifically, all offerings are crafted in accordance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified processes, comply with SGS testing requirements, and are registered with INCI, ensuring international ingredient transparency.

Moreover, CIMOR's long-term vision extends beyond mere product development; it aims to transform Taiwan's groundbreaking biomedical innovations into effective skincare solutions that resonate with the unique needs of Asian climates, lifestyles, and skin characteristics. By balancing local insights with global safety and quality standards, CIMOR aspires to deliver skincare that not only enhances beauty but also supports well-being. Thus, the brand captures the essence of modern skincare, blending science and nature in a way that truly caters to its audience.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Beauty Innovation Awards

...

949.667.4475