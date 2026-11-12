Talkdesk Automates Long-Horizon Customer Journeys From First Signal To Final Outcome

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Talkdesk Voyager coordinates proactive actions across AI agents, employees, and enterprise systems to move each customer toward defined business goals over days, months, and even years

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk®, Inc. today announced Talkdesk Voyager, a new long-horizon orchestration product featuring pre-built industry blueprints that enable businesses to turn disconnected individual customer interactions into always-on journeys, each tied to a defined goal such as preventive care, repeat purchasing, or loan conversion. Talkdesk Voyager anticipates customer needs and opportunities, coordinating specialized AI agents, employees, and enterprise systems to take proactive, personalized action. By maintaining context and adapting as circumstances change, it keeps each journey relevant to the individual and moving toward its intended outcome over days, months, or even years.

Built natively on the Talkdesk Customer Experience Automation (CXA) platform, Talkdesk Voyager pairs advanced multi-agent orchestration with resilient workflow automation to coordinate experiences beyond individual customer interactions. This architecture allows enterprises to run continuous, goal-driven journeys that seamlessly manage work with AI agents, human teams, and core systems across the business. Organizations have visibility and oversight across the entire journey, allowing them to monitor progress, manage exceptions, and keep human and AI actions aligned and advancing toward the goal the business has set. This helps companies pursue more growth and retention opportunities, strengthen customer relationships, and deliver better service at scale.

To sustain long-horizon execution, Talkdesk Voyager maintains persistent context and long-term memory, ensuring every interaction reflects the customer's unique situation across channels, departments, and systems. For example, it can recall a shopper's fit preferences months after an exchange; wait for an appointment opening to book a preferred doctor; or track when a customer's daily supplement is running low and prompt them to repurchase. It also applies strict enterprise governance controls to ensure AI actions follow compliance guardrails throughout the journey.

“For too long, businesses have focused on individual interactions while leaving customers to navigate everything that happens in between,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder of Talkdesk.“With Talkdesk Voyager, businesses can take a more proactive role in every customer's journey. AI agents and employees work together to anticipate needs and coordinate actions that drive those journeys toward a specific outcome. The idea is to make every interaction part of something bigger: delivering what customers need while also helping businesses reach the goals they've set.”

Talkdesk Voyager includes pre-built blueprints for industry-specific use cases; each designed around a business outcome with the signals, AI agents, workflows, business rules, and integrations already in place. Businesses can deploy these as is, tailor them to their operations, or use them as a starting point to create their own. Examples include:



Healthcare - Proactive care and post-discharge journeys: Uses patient history to identify missed preventive screenings or discharge events. AI agents engage patients, collect required intake forms and clinical consents pre-visit, monitor appointment availability, coordinate scheduling and reminders, and involve nurses for clinical follow-up. Target outcomes include closing care gaps, reducing avoidable 30-day readmissions, and preventing unnecessary emergency department visits.

Retail - Conversion, replenishment, and loyalty: Recognizes a shopper's buying intent, abandoned cart, or approaching replenishment window as a signal to act. AI agents and retail teams coordinate recommendations, specialist guidance, and fulfillment to support conversion, repeat purchasing, and loyalty. Financial services - Acquisition, conversion, and relationship growth: Identifies savings intent, a stalled loan application, an upcoming certificate of deposit (CD) maturity, or a relevant lifecycle event to trigger role-aware engagement. AI agents and authorized specialists coordinate guidance, documents, and approvals to support account funding, application completion, renewals, and retention.



Additional resources

Read how Talkdesk Voyager turns enterprise data into proactive, coordinated action toward defined customer and business goals.



About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® automates the world's most complex customer journeys. By resolving customer requests from start to finish, AI agents enable a hybrid workforce where human expertise is reserved for the moments that matter most. Backed by deep industry expertise and trusted by global leaders like Canon, United Rentals, Sysco, and Kimberly-Clark, Talkdesk sets the standard for Customer Experience Automation (CXA).

About Talkdesk CXA

Talkdesk Customer Experience Automation (CXA) automates the entire customer lifecycle - from the initial conversation to the back-end resolution. The platform leverages customer data across enterprise systems to provide AI agents with the context needed to resolve complex requests with human-like precision. Talkdesk CXA is a self-improving system that uncovers new ways to automate as it works, ensuring the AI workforce becomes more accurate and effective with each customer moment.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarksTM or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

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