Eightfold AI Introduces AI Recruiting Teammate To Help Recruiting Teams Achieve Hiring Outcomes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Organizations can now move from managing AI agents to hitting hiring goals, with people making the final hiring decisions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eightfold AI, the pioneer of AI-native talent intelligence, today introduced AI Recruiting Teammate, a goal-driven AI companion that helps recruiters turn hiring goals into coordinated action across open requisitions. Grounded in Eightfold's Talent Intelligence, it is designed to support the entire hiring lifecycle, from intake to onboarding, with recruiters and hiring managers in control at every step.

“With AI so rapidly reshaping work, recruiters need AI agents that work alongside them, not more agents to manage them. The AI Recruiting Teammate frees recruiters to spend more time making the hiring decisions that matter, from intake to onboarding, while it keeps recruiting workflows moving across sourcing, scheduling, and candidate follow-up,” said Joe Korngiebel, CEO of Eightfold AI.

AI is compressing years of change into months, and in recruiting, that pace has brought a patchwork of disconnected AI agents. Each solved a specific problem, but most replicated the old way of working, one task at a time, and when disconnected from shared context and orchestration, they created a new problem: overwhelming complexity. Recruiters are often left briefing each tool separately and connecting the work between them, switching between systems and managing competing workflows to move a candidate through the pipeline.

AI Recruiting Teammate simplifies that complexity by understanding each organization and how it actually hires. Rather than recruiters handling one task at a time, the companion automates work toward the hiring goal itself, from calibrating the role and targeting the right candidates to coordinating outreach, screening interviews, and onboarding, while getting human input where judgment is required. It continues across hours, days, and weeks as it follows up with candidates, keeps requisitions on track, and adjusts as priorities change, so recruiters don't have to re-brief it at every step.

Recruiters stay in charge of the decisions that matter, while AI Recruiting Teammate handles routine work within the boundaries each organization sets and brings forward the decisions that need human judgment, along with the evidence behind its recommendations. Recruiters can review, redirect, pause, or take over at any point, and the teammate keeps a reviewable record of its actions. By taking on the coordination and follow-through while leaving the final call with people, AI Recruiting Teammate is designed to help recruiting teams boost productivity and expand their capacity to meet hiring demand, without multiplying tools or adding the overhead of a sprawling agent portfolio.

Learn more about AI Recruiting Teammate .

About Eightfold's Responsible AI

Responsible AI at Eightfold spans four commitments: building AI-native, explainable systems across the talent lifecycle; applying that AI to improve hiring and workforce outcomes; governing it through defined principles and oversight; and grounding it in technical rigor. At its core, Eightfold prioritizes fairness, transparency, safety and reliability, and active monitoring, backed by regular third-party audits, including an independent bias audit of its matching model conducted by BABL AI Inc. under New York City's Local Law 144, and guided by an AI Ethics Council that advises on responsible AI use as regulations evolve. Learn more about Eightfold's approach to Responsible AI.

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold is the agentic talent intelligence company that gives every HR leader, recruiter, and people manager the intelligence to see, develop, and deploy the full depth of talent around them. Talent Intelligence, human-led. For more information, visit .

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