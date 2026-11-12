Treasure Global Announces 1-For-24 Reverse Stock Split To Support Nasdaq Bid Price Compliance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. () (“” or the“”), a Southeast Asia–anchored technology company focused on AI-powered enterprise solutions and digital transformation, today announced that it will effect a 1-for-24 reverse stock split (“”) of its common stock, par value USD 0.00001 per share (“”). Treasure Global's Common Stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“”) under the existing ticker symbol“TGL” and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on 16 November 2026. The new CUSIP number for the Common Stock following the Reverse Stock Split will be 89458T502.

The Reverse Stock Split is intended to increase the per-share trading price of the Company's Common Stock to assist in regaining compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement of USD 1.00 per share. There can be no assurance that the Company will maintain long-term compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.

On November 5, 2026, the Company's stockholders approved a proposal to authorize a reverse stock split of the Common Stock at a ratio within the range of 1-for-2 and 1-for-50 with the authority delegated to the Board of the Directors of the Company, to determine the exact reverse split ratio and when to file the Certificate of Amendment with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware. On 9 November 2026, the Company filed a Certificate of Amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation to effect the Reverse Stock Split at the ratio of 1-for-24.

The 1-for-24 Reverse Stock Split will automatically combine and convert twenty-four (24) current shares of the Common Stock into one (1) issued and outstanding new share of Common Stock. Proportional adjustments also will be made to shares underlying outstanding equity awards, warrants, and convertible notes, as well as to the number of shares issued and issuable under the Company's stock incentive plans and certain existing agreements. The Reverse Stock Split will not change the par value of the Common Stock nor the authorized number of shares of Common Stock, preferred stock, or any series of preferred stock. The Reverse Stock Split will also proportionally reduce the Company's outstanding shares of Common Stock from 22,005,674 shares to approximately 916,903 shares.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split. All fractional shares will be rounded up to the next whole share. The Reverse Stock Split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder's percentage interest in the Company's equity.

The Company's transfer agent, Vstock Transfer, LLC, will serve as the agent for the Reverse Stock Split. Registered stockholders holding pre-split shares of the Common Stock electronically in book-entry form are not required to take any action to receive post-split shares. Stockholders owning shares via a broker, bank, trust, or other nominee will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split and will not be required to take any action in connection with the Reverse Stock Split.

About Treasure Global:

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company's flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of March 31, 2026, ZCITY has attracted 2.71 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia's digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform's capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit treasureglobal.org for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among other matters, the anticipated completion and timing of the private placement, the issuance of the Company's common stock, the intended use and potential benefits of the proceeds, and the Company's future business and growth initiatives.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the satisfaction of closing conditions, applicable regulatory requirements, changes in market conditions, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:

Investor Relations Team

Treasure Global

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