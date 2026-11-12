IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Trax Technologies, Inc. today announced that it has fully resolved with Freehand Inc. the claims in the complaint in Trax Technologies, Inc. v. Freehand Inc., Case No. 3:26-cv-10884, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, under mutually acceptable and confidential terms.

Trax filed the complaint on September 24, 2026. It asserted claims for false advertising under Section 43(a) of the Lanham Act and trade libel under California common law, relating to statements about Trax's Prizma platform in Freehand's marketing materials.

About Trax Technologies

Trax is the global, digital leader in spend and compliance management solutions. We empower organizations with globally complex supply chains to gain greater control and visibility, delivering enterprise-wide efficiency, maturity, and value. Trax's Prizma platform supports more than 125 enterprise customers across 120+ countries and manages more than $22 billion in freight spend.

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Trax Technologies and Freehand Resolve Litigation News Provided By Winsome PR November 12, 2026, 15:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Law, Technology



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