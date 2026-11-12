New Weathertrends360 App Update Now Delivers 12 Weather Apps In 1

Ad-free, never sells your data, and brings year-ahead intelligence once reserved for Fortune 1000 companies to everyone

- Frank Garland, former SVP of the Weather ChannelBETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- weathertrends360 today announced major updates to its app, which now delivers 12 weather apps in 1. Where most of the 10,000+ weather apps on the market show the 10-day forecast and little else, weathertrends360 combines a year-ahead forecasting companion - SUNNY, 40 interactive maps, customizable forecast charts, a 35-day forecast calendar, weather history, and fully customizable alerts in one convenient app. All weather content is free, ad-free forever, and the company never sells user data.At the center of the update is SUNNY, a year-ahead forecasting companion that speaks more than 200 languages and lets users ask questions out loud instead of typing. SUNNY covers every mile on Earth, across 32 million locations, and can predict energy bills, seasonal sales trends for 220 retail categories, and the year's asthma, allergy, and flu outlook. Traders also get 360 equity weather favorability indices.The rest of the app is built for planning today, this week, and this month. Forty interactive maps offer point-and-click forecasts anywhere on Earth, including an 18-hour future radar, global lightning, 14-day storm and hurricane tracks, wave heights, ocean temperatures, snowfall forecasts and ground moisture for farmers. Customizable 168-hour and 14-day charts on the Dashboard let users switch on only the metrics they care about, from wind and rain to pressure and tides. A 35-day Calendar forecast, and a full year of day-by-day weather history round out the picture.Users can also now build their own severe weather alerts for conditions that matter to them, whether that is 14.3 inches of snow, yes you can be that precise, 4.56 inches of rain, or winds over 58 mph. Real-time lightning alerts warn when a strike is 0 to 50 miles away, before it reaches the golf course, the ballfield, or the fishing boat.Sunny's year ahead data and insights are free to try, with a token model (from $1 to $19) for more questions. The annual subscription includes 500 Sunny questions, year-ahead forecasts for your top 10 favorite locations, and three years of weather history for those locations."Our goal was to take 24 years of year-ahead domain knowledge supporting over 100 Fortune 1000 customers and put that in the hands of the 5.8 billion humans who own a smartphone and want a little less weather risk planning their lives,” said Captain Bill Kirk, CEO and founder of Weather Trends and a USAF Gulf War veteran.“After years at the Weather Channel, I can tell you most apps stop at the 10-day forecast,” said Frank Garland, weathertrends360 App Marketing Advisor and former SVP of the Weather Channel.“This one lets people ask about next YEAR, in their own language, and get a real answer. Nothing else on the market does that.”Strategic Partnerships & Ecosystem Expansion: Weather Trends International is actively expanding its AI ecosystem, inviting strategic channel partners across agriculture, event technology, hospitality, finance, and outdoor recreation to explore direct API integration and enterprise partnerships.For strategic partnership inquiries, contact CEO & Founder Bill Kirk at 610-807-0118 or....About Weather Trends International: Weather Trends International is a global weather intelligence and predictive analytics data company specializing in year-ahead weather forecasting and weather-driven business analytics. Founded in 2002 by Bill Kirk and Jack Grum, the Bethlehem, Pa.-based company combines historical weather data, trillions of statistical models, and recurring climate cycles to produce long-range forecasts and predictive insights for businesses, financial professionals, agricultural customers, small businesses, and consumers. More than 100 Fortune 1000 companies worldwide, along with hedge fund managers, equity research analysts, and other financial professionals, use Weather Trends International's technology.For more information about Weather Trends International and Sunny, visit or /sunnyMedia Contact:

Richard Laermer

RLM PR

+1 212-741-5106 ext. 216

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

The Future of YEAR-AHEAD Weather Intelligence

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New weathertrends360 App Update Now Delivers 12 Weather Apps in 1 News Provided By Weather Trends International November 12, 2026, 15:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Science, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.