City Of Hazleton, PA Implements Opengov To Modernize Financial Operations And Eliminate Legacy System Constraints

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HAZLETON, PA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Hazleton, Pennsylvania has selected OpenGov ERP across Financial Management, Budgeting & Performance, Payroll, and Human Resources Information System (HRIS), to replace its aging, legacy financial system. This partnership positions Hazleton to make strategic, data-driven decisions with modern, user-friendly tools.Home to approximately 33,000 residents in northeastern Pennsylvania, the City achieved a significant fiscal milestone in 2023 when it exited Act 47 financial recovery status. That achievement reflects years of disciplined fiscal management and cost control. Even so, Hazleton's financial foundation remained hampered by an outdated, server-based ERP mitigating operational efficiency. This prompted the City to commit to a comprehensive system upgrade to match their operational maturity and fiscal stability.Before OpenGov, Hazleton's finance, human resources, and payroll teams relied on a system that demands coding knowledge just to load an annual budget, requires constant vendor support for basic reporting, and only offers a cumbersome interface that frustrates new staff and slows workflows.With OpenGov, Hazleton will move to an integrated ERP platform, consolidating financial management, budgeting, payroll, and human resources onto a single, cloud-based system with an intuitive, modern interface. Reporting will be self-service, on-demand, and fast. Support will be responsive and readily available, handled by OpenGov's dedicated team, not a third party. The entire system will be designed around ease of use, so new employees can become productive quickly, with institutional knowledge living in the platform.Hazleton joins a growing network of Pennsylvania municipalities using OpenGov, including the City of Altoona, Capitol Region Water, the City of Easton, and Swatara Township Sewer Authority.

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City of Hazleton, PA Implements OpenGov to Modernize Financial Operations and Eliminate Legacy System Constraints News Provided By OpenGov November 12, 2026, 15:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: World & Regional



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