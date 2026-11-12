Donoghue Forlines Marks One-Year Anniversary Of DF Tactical 30 ETF

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Rules-based ETF pairs large-cap price momentum with a tactical overlay designed to help mitigate downside risk

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Donoghue Forlines, a Boston-based tactical investment firm managing risk-based portfolios since 1986, today marked the one-year anniversary of the DF Tactical 30 ETF (NYSE Arca: DFTT). The fund launched on November 11, 2025.DFTT seeks to track the DF Risk-Managed Tactical Top 30 Index, which starts with the 100 largest U.S. stocks and selects the 30 highest-ranked names based on intermediate-term price momentum. Syntax LLC serves as the index's calculation and administration agent. The index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly in March, June, September, and December.The strategy also applies a tactical overlay. During periods of extended market decline, the index and the fund are designed to shift out of equities and into short-term U.S. Treasuries. They move back into the 30-stock basket when trend signals turn more favorable.“When we launched DFTT a year ago, our goal was to give advisors a straightforward, rules-based way to access large-cap momentum, with a defined process for how the strategy responds when markets turn,” said Jeffrey R. Thompson, CEO of Donoghue Forlines.“The process is documented, it's systematic, and advisors can explain it to their clients. That's what we built it for.”The anniversary comes during Donoghue Forlines' 40th year in business. The firm has spent four decades building tactical strategies on the conviction that a“buy and hold” approach alone is not sufficient to help advisors meet their clients' objectives.DFTT is co-managed by John A. Forlines III, Chief Investment Officer; Jeffrey R. Thompson, Chief Executive Officer; and Richard E. Molari, Chief Operating Officer. Each has served as a portfolio co-manager since the fund commenced operations. Donoghue Forlines positions the fund as a potential sleeve within the equity portion of a client's overall allocation.To learn more about the DF Tactical 30 ETF, visit .About the DF Tactical 30 ETFThe DF Tactical 30 ETF (NYSE Arca: DFTT) seeks to track the DF Risk-Managed Tactical Top 30 Index, a rules-based index that selects 30 of the 100 largest U.S. stocks based on intermediate-term price momentum and uses a tactical overlay designed to shift toward short-term U.S. Treasuries during extended market declines.About Donoghue Forlines LLCDonoghue Forlines is an SEC-registered investment advisor founded in 1986. The firm manages rules-based, tactically-driven strategies for individual investors, corporations, and institutions, including retirement plans and trusts, built on the conviction that a static buy-and-hold posture is insufficient for clients who need to both grow and preserve wealth over time. SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.Important InformationInvestors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund and should be read carefully before investing. The prospectus may be obtained by calling toll-free 1-800-642-4276.The Fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Donoghue Forlines LLC is not affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.There is no guarantee that DFTT will achieve its investment objective, generate profits, or avoid losses. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Because the Fund is an ETF, shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV, and are not individually redeemable. The Fund is non-diversified and may be more sensitive to market changes than diversified funds. Active and frequent trading of portfolio securities may result in increased transaction costs and higher taxes if shares are held in a taxable account. The ETF is newly formed and has a limited operating history.Past performance does not guarantee future results. All investments involve risk, including potential loss of principal.DefinitionsLarge-Cap Price Momentum: Large-cap price momentum is the rate of change in the price of a large-capitalization stock over a defined period. It is used to identify and trade on the strength or weakness of its trend.Tactical Overlay: Tactical overlay is a technique that uses trend following technical indicators to modify a portfolio's risk and return characteristics.DF Risk Managed Tactical Top 30 Index: The inclusion of the DF Risk Managed Tactical Top 30 Index is for comparison purposes only. The DF Risk-Managed Tactical Top 30 Index employs trade signals based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) of the Syntax US MegaCap 100 Total Return Index (Ticker: SY100G) to tactically alternate the Index's allocation between equities chosen for their price momentum, and ETFs comprising short-term US Treasuries. You can not invest directly in an index.Syntax US MegaCap 100 Index: Syntax US MegaCap 100 Index float market cap-weights the 100 largest public US companies as ranked by their float market caps, subject to rank buffers and liquidity screens. Companies are defined as US according to Syntax's proprietary country classification methodology considering regulatory filings, currencies of accounting and distribution, and tax havens.Intermediate-Term Price Momentum: Intermediate-term price momentum is the tendency for stocks that have performed well (or poorly) over a medium-length time horizon to continue that performance in the near future. This time frame is typically defined as a lookback period of several months to a year.Market Price: Market Price is the price at which a security or asset is bought or sold on the NYSE Arca exchange during regular market hours.NAV (net asset value): The total value of a fund's assets minus its liabilities, divided by the total number of outstanding shares. NAV represents the per-share value of a fund's underlying holdings and is typically calculated at the end of each trading day.

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Donoghue Forlines Marks One-Year Anniversary of DF Tactical 30 ETF News Provided By Donoghue Forlines November 12, 2026, 15:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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