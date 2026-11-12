MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Berlin-based startup wins the award for best MCP for Google Ads, as judged by StreamSEO

TALLINN, ESTONIA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The relaunched publication ranked six servers on cost, setup, safety and platform coverage, with safety weighted most and chose HYPD as the best MCP server for google ads management.Tallinn, November 12, 2026. Stream SEO, an independent publication covering SEO and marketing software since 2012, today named HYPD the first winner of its MCP Category Leader Award, in the category of best MCP server for Google Ads. The award opens a series that will name one leading product in each marketing software category, and it marks Stream SEO's return to regular publishing after a year-long pause.MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers connect AI assistants such as Claude and ChatGPT to outside tools. For advertisers, that means asking an assistant in plain language to pull a performance report, find wasted spend or draft a budget change. It also means giving software access to a live ad budget, which is why Stream SEO gave safety more weight than any other criterion.How the six servers were judgedEach server was scored on four things:. Starting cost. Setup time for someone who is not a developer. Safeguards that stop the AI changing a live campaign without approval. How many other ad and analytics platforms are includedThe results1. HYPD was chosen as the best google ads MCP server. The German company offers the easiest setup of the six and the strictest change controls.2. Google Ads MCP server (official). The best free, self-hosted option, though it needs developer-level setup.3. Supermetrics MCP. Worth it for teams that already pay for Supermetrics; plans start at $59 a month.4. PaidSync. The most write tools of the group, metered by monthly call caps.5. Adalysis MCP. Read-only, and suited to existing Adalysis subscribers.6. cohnen/mcp-google-ads. A free community project with one maintainer and no support."An MCP server sits between an AI model and a live ad budget, so the first thing we asked of each one was what stops it making a change nobody approved," said Pedro Dias, Managing Editor at Stream SEO. "Price and features came after that. HYPD won because every change is drafted for a person to approve before anything runs, and because a marketer can connect it with a Google sign-in instead of a cloud project."How the testing was doneStream SEO has run the top 10 most popular MCPs on a live Google Ads account since late October 2026. After 3 months the editor reviewed the quality of the advice offered, the amount of integrations and features available, privacy and data management, as well as ease of use. Each criteria was given a score from 0 to 10, and the ranking reflects the total scores.What comes nextStream SEO will publish further Category Leader Awards across marketing software, [next categories and timing]. Vendors who want a product considered can write to pedro at streamseo.The full ranking, with pricing and setup notes for each server, is at streamseo/best-mcp-server-for-google-ads.About Stream SEOStream SEO is an independent publication founded in 2012. It covers website flipping, aged domains, niche sites, monetization and AI visibility, with reviews, guides and case studies for people who build and run websites.

Pedro Dias

StreamSEO

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HYPD chosen as the best MCP server for Google Ads in 2026 by StreamSEO News Provided By StreamSEO November 12, 2026, 15:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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