CSS Growth Partners Introduces New Parent Brand Connecting Four Established Companies

CSS Growth Partners

New brand creates a more visible connection between expertise in sales, revenue operations, leadership, talent, and company culture.

- Matt Sunshine, CEO of The Center for Sales Strategy

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CSS Growth Partners today announced the launch of its new parent brand, creating a more visible connection between four established companies: The Center for Sales Strategy, LeadG2, Robertson Lowstuter, and Up Your Culture. The new identity makes it easier for organizations to discover expertise across the portfolio while continuing to work with the individual companies they know and trust.

CSS Growth Partners connects expertise in sales, revenue operations, leadership development, talent, and company culture to help organizations improve performance and pursue sustainable growth. Its promise,“One Partner. Every Part of Growth.”, reflects the breadth of expertise available to businesses at different stages of growth.

The launch is an evolution of the organization's brand identity, not a new acquisition, merger, or change in services. Each division retains its name, established offerings, and client relationships.

“Growth doesn't happen in silos. The challenges businesses face in sales, leadership development, talent, company culture, and revenue operations are connected, and the solutions should be, too,” said Matt Sunshine, CEO of CSS Growth Partners.“CSS Growth Partners gives us a clearer way to connect our dedicated expertise and help clients see what's possible when these areas work in alignment.”

ONE PARTNER. EVERY PART OF GROWTH.

Whether a business is building its foundation, scaling quickly, or looking for its next opportunity to grow, the challenges it faces rarely fit into a single category. Stalled sales, disconnected systems, underdeveloped leaders, and disengaged teams can all hold back performance. CSS Growth Partners helps organizations find the specialized support they need to address those challenges.

The four divisions offer complementary expertise:

- The Center for Sales Strategy: Sales strategy, sales training, sales management development, coaching, and talent assessments.

- LeadG2: Revenue operations, CRM and HubSpot expertise, marketing strategy, and sales enablement.

- Robertson Lowstuter: Executive coaching, leadership development, and executive career transition.

- Up Your Culture: Company culture, employee engagement, culture diagnostics, and improvement programs.

AN EVOLUTION BUILT ON EXPERTISE

The new parent brand builds on the legacy of two established companies with more than four decades of experience each: The Center for Sales Strategy, founded in 1983, and Robertson Lowstuter, founded in 1981. LeadG2 and Up Your Culture were developed in response to emerging business needs, building on proven strategies and firsthand experience to help clients address challenges in revenue growth and company culture. Together, the four divisions bring distinct expertise and complementary solutions to improve business performance.

For existing clients, the people, services, and relationships they rely on remain the same. The difference is greater visibility into complementary expertise across the organization.

BUILT FOR WHAT'S NEXT

The parent brand offers a clearer path to the right expertise as business priorities change, from solving an immediate challenge to supporting the next stage of growth.

“Our clients don't all come to us with the same challenge, and their needs evolve as they grow. CSS Growth Partners helps us connect them with the right experts at the right time, whether that means strengthening a sales team, improving revenue operations, developing leaders, or building a stronger culture.” said Steve Enriquez, SVP of Sales, CSS Growth Partners.

Learn more at CSSGrowthPartners.

ABOUT CSS GROWTH PARTNERS

CSS Growth Partners is a portfolio of companies that bring together expertise in sales, revenue operations, leadership, talent, and company culture to improve business performance and drive sustainable growth. Its four divisions-The Center for Sales Strategy, LeadG2, Robertson Lowstuter, and Up Your Culture-maintain their established identities, services, and client relationships while providing access to a connected portfolio of expertise. Learn more at CSSGrowthPartners.

Shaye Smith

CSS Growth Partners

+1 850-830-8865

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