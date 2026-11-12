Five Shot In Washington Suspect Barricaded

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 12 (IANS) Five people were shot in the United States, Washington's Logan Circle neighbourhood on Thursday morning, and a suspect remained barricaded as police and federal agents responded, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The victims' conditions were unknown, and the suspect was not in custody at the time of filing this report.

Police initially issued an active-shooting alert for the area around 15th and P streets Northwest, about a mile from the White House. They later described the incident as a barricade situation and repeatedly urged the public to avoid the area.

“CRITICAL ALERT: MPD is on the scene of an ACTIVE SHOOTING in the area of 15th and P Street, Northwest. MPD's Emergency Response Team is on scene,” the department said in its initial alert at 8:23 am Eastern time.

“AVOID THE AREA.”

At 9:21 am, the department said the incident had developed into a barricade in the 1500 block of 15th Street Northwest.

“MPD's Emergency Response Team is on the scene. Please avoid the area as we work to resolve the incident,” it said.

The FBI's Washington Field Office said at 9:20 am that it was responding to reports of an active shooter in the 1500 block of 15th Street Northwest and assisting the Metropolitan Police Department and Metro Transit Police.

“The public is asked to avoid the area at this time,” the FBI said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Washington Field Division also said its personnel were assisting. It referred further questions to the city police department.

Metro Transit Police warned passengers at 8:48 am to expect an increased police presence at multiple stations as officers worked to protect customers and staff.

Traffic restrictions affected several intersections near the scene. AlertDC, the District's emergency notification service, reported closures at 15th and P streets eastbound, 14th and P streets westbound, and 15th and Q streets. Drivers were advised to use alternative routes.

Mayor Muriel Bowser shared the police warnings on her official X account. The District's emergency management agency and fire department also circulated alerts.

Logan Circle is a residential and commercial neighbourhood north of downtown Washington. The streets identified in the alerts are close to one another, with Church Street running between P and Q streets.

The Metropolitan Police Department is Washington's local police force. Federal agencies were assisting its response, while Metro Transit Police announced additional security measures across parts of the transit system.