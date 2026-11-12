MP Police Review Security For Diljit Dosanjh's Nov 15 Concert

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Nov 12 (IANS) Indore Police is reviewing security arrangements for Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's November 15 concert in the city amid a series of bomb threats targeting institutions and referring to the upcoming event, an official said on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Khajrana, Ashish Patel said the police were examining all security arrangements at the concert venue and verifying the preparations made by BookMyShow, the event organiser, before granting permission for the programme.

"Detailed preparations have been made by the police regarding safety and security at the venue. We are also thoroughly examining the arrangements made by BookMyShow, the event organiser. They have applied for permission, and police verification is currently underway," Patel told IANS on Thursday.

He said the police were assessing various aspects, including security arrangements for women, traffic management and fire safety, to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

On the threats received in connection with the concert, Patel said the investigation was underway, and the police were coordinating with other agencies.

"Regarding the threat, Indore Police is conducting a detailed investigation and is in constant contact with the concerned agencies and authorities. People connected with the matter are also being questioned," he said.

Dosanjh is scheduled to perform at C-21 Ground in Indore on November 15 as part of his ongoing Aura Tour. The concert has drawn attention following threatening emails received by several institutions in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier this month, three private schools and the office of Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava received emails warning of bomb explosions in connection with the singer's concert.

The messages also reportedly warned schools against sending students to the event. Security agencies subsequently conducted searches at the schools, but no explosives were found.