President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Prime Minister Of Bulgaria In Dublin
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBLIN, Ireland, November 12. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, in Dublin, the capital of Ireland, on November 12, Trend 's special correspondent reports.
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