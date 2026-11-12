Treasury Bill Auction Announcement - RIKV 27 0217 - RIKV 27 0519

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Series RIKV 27 0217 RIKV 27 0519 ISIN IS0000039535 IS0000039857 Maturity Date 02/17/2027 05/19/2027 Auction Date 11/16/2026 11/16/2026 Settlement Date 11/18/2026 11/18/2026

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bills in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bills must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date and the Bills will be delivered in electronic form on the same day.

Please note that the Treasury bill RIKV 27 0519 will be registered electronically at Verðbréfamiðstöð Íslands hf. central securities depository (VBM). The Treasury bill RIKV 27 0217 is registered at Nasdaq CSD.

Further reference is made to the General Terms of Icelandic Treasury bills and General Terms of Auction for Treasury bills on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.