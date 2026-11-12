Computer System Validation Training Boot Camp® Now Available On-Demand, Taking Life Sciences Teams From GAMP 5 Planning To 21 CFR Part 11 Compliance And FDA Inspection Readiness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recording of the three-day boot camp led by Carolyn Troiano covers CSV versus Computer Software Assurance, SaaS and cloud validation, risk assessment, IQ/OQ/PQ protocols, ALCOA+ data integrity, vendor audits and eight hands-on exercises

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Computer System Validation Training Boot Camp? (Aug 19th - Aug 21st, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets has made the recording of“Computer System Validation Training Boot Camp” available for on-demand purchase.

Rapid advances in technology are prompting regulated organizations to reassess established business models, operating structures, and technology strategies. Healthcare and life sciences companies now operate in increasingly complex environments while serving patients and customers who have greater access to information and higher expectations for quality, responsiveness, and transparency. To remain effective and compliant, organizations must modernize their work practices, software development processes, and technology tools.

This seminar provides practical guidance for developing software, performing validation, and maintaining computerized systems in a validated state throughout the entire life cycle. Attendees will examine the factors that should be considered when selecting a development and validation methodology, particularly in environments subject to FDA oversight and data integrity requirements.

A central focus of the session is the comparison between agile and waterfall methodologies. The seminar evaluates the advantages, limitations, compliance implications, and operational considerations associated with each approach. Because no single methodology is appropriate for every organization, system, or regulated process, the discussion emphasizes risk-based decision-making and the importance of aligning development practices with intended use, system complexity, business needs, and applicable regulatory requirements.

The program also addresses major technology delivery models, including COTS, SaaS, IaaS, PaaS, and cloud services. Participants will review the potential benefits and risks associated with these options, with particular attention to vendor oversight, system control, validation responsibilities, security, data management, and ongoing compliance. The session is designed to help organizations evaluate whether selected hardware and software models can support business objectives while satisfying regulatory expectations.

Key areas covered during the seminar include:



Software development and validation throughout the system life cycle

Maintaining computerized systems in a validated state

Agile and waterfall methodology comparisons

Risk-based selection of development and validation approaches

COTS, SaaS, IaaS, PaaS, and cloud service considerations

FDA software validation expectations and current areas of concern

21 CFR Part 11 compliance, where applicable

Data integrity controls and supporting documentation

Technology vendor assessment and oversight Best practices for demonstrating sustained regulatory compliance

The seminar will examine current FDA concerns related to computerized systems and explain how organizations can prepare systems, processes, and documentation to meet regulatory expectations. Discussion will address the need for appropriate controls across development, implementation, operation, maintenance, and retirement activities. Participants will gain insight into how validation strategies can accommodate changing technologies without compromising system reliability, data integrity, or compliance.

Attendees will also learn how to identify gaps in existing practices and evaluate whether internal procedures remain suitable for modern technology environments. The content supports professionals responsible for software quality, computer system validation, regulatory compliance, information technology, quality assurance, data governance, and system ownership.

Optional exercises may be completed at each attendee's discretion. Both questions and answers are provided for every exercise, offering a total of 100 questions and answers. These materials reinforce the seminar content and allow participants to assess their understanding of software validation, FDA requirements, development methodologies, cloud services, 21 CFR Part 11, and data integrity expectations.

By combining regulatory insight with practical technology considerations, the seminar helps regulated organizations make informed decisions about software development, validation, and system maintenance. Participants will leave with a stronger framework for selecting appropriate methodologies, managing technology risks, and maintaining compliant computerized systems throughout their operational life cycle.

Who Should Attend:

Personnel in the following roles will benefit:



Information Technology Analysts

Information Technology Developers and Testers

Software Quality Assurance Professionals

QC/QA Managers and Analysts

Analytical Chemists

Compliance and Audit Managers

Laboratory Managers

Automation Analysts

Manufacturing Specialists and Managers

Supply Chain Specialists and Managers

Regulatory Affairs Specialists

Regulatory Submissions Specialists

Risk Management Professionals

Clinical Data Analysts

Clinical Data Managers

Clinical Trial Sponsors

Computer System Validation Specialists

GMP Training Specialists

Business Stakeholders/Subject Matter Experts

Business System/Application Testers

Vendors responsible for software development, testing and maintenance Vendors and consultants working in the life sciences industry who are involved in computer system implementation, validation and compliance.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Module 1: CSV Methods and Models



GxP Systems

Computer System Validation (CSV)

Common SDLC Methodologies

GAMP5 "V" Model

Computer System Validation (CSV) vs. Computer Software Assurance (CSA)

Critical Thinking Waterfall vs. Agile Methodology

Module 2: Software and Services



Computer Off-the-Shelf (COTS) Software

Cloud Systems

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS) & Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Single Sign On (SSO)

Medical Devices using Software.

Software-as-a-Medical Device (SaaMD)

Mobile Devices Spreadsheet Validation

Module 3: CSV Planning



Validation Plan

Rationale for Validation Testing

GAMP5 System Categorization Risk Assessment and Mitigation

Module 4: System Requirements and Design



Requirements Development

User Requirements Specification (URS)

Functional Requirements Specification (FRS) System Design/Configuration Management Specification (SDS/CMS)

Day 1 Q&A Session

Day 2

Module 5: IQ, OQ, PQ Test Planning & Execution



Validation Protocols - IQ, OQ, PQ

Validation Test Execution Validation Test Summary Report

Module 6: Test and Validation Reports



Requirements Traceability Matrix (RTM)

Validation Summary Report System Acceptance and Release Notification

Module 7: CSV Operations and Maintenance



Maintaining a System in a Validated State

Disaster Recovery Planning

Business Continuity Planning

Incident Reporting, Investigation, and Remediation

Record Retention

System Retirement Challenges Legacy Systems and Integration

Module 8: CSV Supporting Components



Good Documentation Practices (GDPs)

Training

Organizational Change Management (OCM) Validation Policies and Procedures

Day 3

Module 9: Managing FDA-Regulated Data



21 CFR Part 11 Guidance

Electronic Records/Signatures (ER/ES) Requirements

Data Integrity: ALCOA+ Principles

Data Life Cycle Approach

Data Governance Data Privacy: HIPAA, GDPRs, et al

Module 10: Vendor Audit



Audit Preparation

Audit Execution

Post-Audit Vendor Contracts and Service Level Agreements (SLAs)

Module 11: FDA Trends



Regulatory Influences

Regulatory Trends Current Compliance and Enforcement Trends

Module 12: Inspection Preparation



FDA Inspection Readiness Industry Best Practices

Day 3 Q&A Session

Module 13: CSV Exercises



Exercise 1: CSV

Exercise 2: Validation Plan (VMP) Writing

Exercise 3: Risk Assessment

Exercise 4: FDA Requirements for ER/ES

Exercise 5: Interviews and URS/FRS Writing

Exercise 6: IQ, OQ, PQ Test Protocol Writing

Exercise 7: RTM Writing Exercise 8: Be the Consultant

Agenda

Day 1

Module 1: CSV Methods and Models



GxP Systems

Computer System Validation (CSV)

Common SDLC Methodologies

GAMP5 "V" Model

Computer System Validation (CSV) vs. Computer Software Assurance (CSA)

Critical Thinking Waterfall vs. Agile Methodology

Module 2: Software and Services



Computer Off-the-Shelf (COTS) Software

Cloud Systems

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS) & Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Single Sign On (SSO)

Medical Devices using Software.

Software-as-a-Medical Device (SaaMD)

Mobile Devices Spreadsheet Validation

Module 3: CSV Planning



Validation Plan

Rationale for Validation Testing

GAMP5 System Categorization Risk Assessment and Mitigation

Module 4: System Requirements and Design



Requirements Development

User Requirements Specification (URS)

Functional Requirements Specification (FRS) System Design/Configuration Management Specification (SDS/CMS)

Day 1 Q&A Session

Day 2

Module 5: IQ, OQ, PQ Test Planning & Execution



Validation Protocols - IQ, OQ, PQ

Validation Test Execution Validation Test Summary Report

Module 6: Test and Validation Reports



Requirements Traceability Matrix (RTM)

Validation Summary Report System Acceptance and Release Notification

Module 7: CSV Operations and Maintenance



Maintaining a System in a Validated State

Disaster Recovery Planning

Business Continuity Planning

Incident Reporting, Investigation, and Remediation

Record Retention

System Retirement Challenges

Legacy Systems and Integration Spreadsheet Validation

Module 8: CSV Supporting Components



Good Documentation Practices (GDPs)

Training

Organizational Change Management (OCM) Validation Policies and Procedures

Day 3

Module 9: Managing FDA-Regulated Data



21 CFR Part 11 Guidance

Electronic Records/Signatures (ER/ES) Requirements

Data Integrity: ALCOA+ Principles

Data Life Cycle Approach

Data Governance Data Privacy: HIPAA, GDPRs, et al

Module 10: Vendor Audit



Audit Preparation

Audit Execution

Post-Audit Vendor Contracts and Service Level Agreements (SLAs)

Module 11: FDA Trends



Regulatory Influences

Regulatory Trends Current Compliance and Enforcement Trends

Module 12: Inspection Preparation



FDA Inspection Readiness Industry Best Practices

Day 3 Q&A Session

Module 13: CSV Exercises



Exercise 1: CSV

Exercise 2: Validation Plan (VMP) Writing

Exercise 3: Risk Assessment

Exercise 4: FDA Requirements for ER/ES

Exercise 5: Interviews and URS/FRS Writing

Exercise 6: IQ, OQ, PQ Test Protocol Writing

Exercise 7: RTM Writing Exercise 8: Be the Consultant

Speakers:

Carolyn Troiano

For more information about this training visit

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