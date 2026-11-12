GMP Auditing For FDA-Regulated Industries Training Now Available On-Demand, Equipping Pharmaceutical And Healthcare Professionals To Plan, Conduct And Report Audits That Withstand Regulatory Scrutiny

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recording of the two-day course led by Kelly Thomas covers audit planning, identifying non-conformities, risk assessment, audit reporting, CAPA implementation and mock inspections, aligned with FDA GMP, EU GMP, ICH Q10, WHO and PIC/S requirements

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "GMP Auditing for FDA-Regulated Industries: A Practical Guide (July 6th - July 7th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets has made the recording of“GMP Auditing for FDA-Regulated Industries: A Practical Guide” available for on-demand purchase.

Effective auditing is essential to pharmaceutical quality management, regulatory compliance and operational performance. A robust audit program provides management with reliable insight into the effectiveness of controls governing processes, products and quality systems. It also supports the timely identification of compliance risks, process weaknesses and opportunities for continuous improvement.

The Auditing for GMP course is designed to help pharmaceutical and healthcare professionals develop the core competencies required to conduct audits effectively. The course addresses the specific challenges associated with pharmaceutical GMP auditing, with an emphasis on performing assigned audit responsibilities accurately, consistently and professionally.

Pharmaceutical auditors play an important role in evaluating whether operations comply with USFDA GMP regulations and recognized quality standards such as ICH Q10. Their work contributes to management oversight, quality assurance and the ongoing effectiveness of the pharmaceutical quality system. To fulfill these responsibilities, auditors must be able to prepare for audits, assess objective evidence, communicate observations and support appropriate follow-up activities.

Course content focuses on practical capabilities that can be applied within pharmaceutical manufacturing, quality assurance, quality control and related healthcare environments. Participants can strengthen their understanding of audit planning, execution, documentation and reporting while developing a structured approach to evaluating quality systems and regulated processes.

Key areas of professional development include:



Preparing for pharmaceutical GMP audits using a risk-informed and systematic approach

Assessing compliance with USFDA GMP requirements and applicable quality standards

Reviewing processes, procedures, records and quality system controls

Collecting and evaluating objective audit evidence

Documenting observations clearly, accurately and consistently

Communicating audit findings to relevant stakeholders

Supporting corrective action and audit follow-up activities Contributing to continuous improvement across pharmaceutical quality systems

The course is suitable for professionals who conduct, support or manage audits within pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations. It may be particularly relevant to personnel working in quality assurance, compliance, manufacturing, laboratory operations, supplier quality and internal audit functions. Managers responsible for audit programs and quality system oversight can also benefit from a stronger understanding of the competencies required for effective GMP auditing.

By enhancing auditor capability, organizations can improve the consistency and value of their audit programs. Competent auditors are better positioned to recognize significant compliance concerns, distinguish isolated issues from systemic weaknesses and provide management with meaningful information for informed decision-making. This supports stronger inspection readiness, more effective quality governance and improved control of regulated operations.

The Auditing for GMP course also reinforces the importance of professional judgment, objectivity and clear communication throughout the audit lifecycle. These capabilities help ensure that audit conclusions are supported by appropriate evidence and that findings can be translated into practical quality improvements.

For professionals seeking to advance their pharmaceutical GMP auditing skills, the course offers focused development aligned with the demands of regulated pharmaceutical and healthcare environments. It provides a practical foundation for carrying out audit responsibilities while supporting organizational commitments to product quality, patient safety and sustained regulatory compliance.

Who Should Attend:



Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA/QC) professionals

Regulatory compliance managers

Manufacturing & production supervisors

GMP auditors & consultants Anyone responsible for GMP compliance in pharmaceuticals, supplements, or food industries

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1: Foundations of GMP Auditing & Regulatory Requirements

Welcome & Course Introduction



Overview of GMP and its importance in quality assurance Understanding the role of auditing in compliance & risk management

GMP Regulatory Frameworks



FDA, EU GMP, WHO, PIC/S, and other global guidelines Key differences and harmonization efforts

Types of GMP Audits & Audit Planning



Internal audits vs. supplier audits vs. regulatory inspections Developing an effective audit plan & checklist

Conducting a GMP Audit - Step-by-Step Guide



Opening meetings & setting audit objectives Interview techniques & document review best practices

Identifying Non-Conformities & Risk Assessment



Categorizing major vs. minor observations Evaluating risk impact & root cause analysis

Q&A & Recap of Day 1

Day 2: Corrective Actions, CAPA, & Regulatory Inspections

Recap of Day 1 & Key Takeaways

Writing Effective Audit Reports



Key elements of a strong audit report Using clear, objective, and actionable language

Coffee Break

CAPA (Corrective and Preventive Actions) Implementation



Addressing audit findings with root cause analysis Developing CAPA plans & ensuring follow-ups

Preparing for Regulatory Inspections



Mock audits & real-world case studies How to respond to FDA/EU regulatory auditors

Agenda

GMP Auditing for Quality Assurance - 2-Day Course Agenda

Day 1: Foundations of GMP Auditing & Regulatory Requirements



Welcome & Course Introduction

Overview of GMP and its importance in quality assurance

Understanding the role of auditing in compliance & risk management

GMP Regulatory Frameworks

FDA, EU GMP, WHO, PIC/S, and other global guidelines

Key differences and harmonization efforts

Types of GMP Audits & Audit Planning

Internal audits vs. supplier audits vs. regulatory inspections

Developing an effective audit plan & checklist

Conducting a GMP Audit - Step-by-Step Guide

Opening meetings & setting audit objectives

Interview techniques & document review best practices

Identifying Non-Conformities & Risk Assessment

Categorizing major vs. minor observations

Evaluating risk impact & root cause analysis Q&A & Recap of Day 1

Day 2: Corrective Actions, CAPA, & Regulatory Inspections



Recap of Day 1 & Key Takeaways

Writing Effective Audit Reports

Key elements of a strong audit report

Using clear, objective, and actionable language

Coffee Break

CAPA (Corrective and Preventive Actions) Implementation

Addressing audit findings with root cause analysis

Developing CAPA plans & ensuring follow-ups

Preparing for Regulatory Inspections

Mock audits & real-world case studies

How to respond to FDA/EU regulatory auditors Take the next step in mastering GMP auditing! This intensive 2-day training will equip you with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to ensure compliance and quality excellence.

Speakers:

Kelly Thomas

For more information about this training visit

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