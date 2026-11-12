GMP Auditing For FDA-Regulated Industries Training Now Available On-Demand, Equipping Pharmaceutical And Healthcare Professionals To Plan, Conduct And Report Audits That Withstand Regulatory Scrutiny
Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "GMP Auditing for FDA-Regulated Industries: A Practical Guide (July 6th - July 7th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Research and Markets has made the recording of“GMP Auditing for FDA-Regulated Industries: A Practical Guide” available for on-demand purchase.
Effective auditing is essential to pharmaceutical quality management, regulatory compliance and operational performance. A robust audit program provides management with reliable insight into the effectiveness of controls governing processes, products and quality systems. It also supports the timely identification of compliance risks, process weaknesses and opportunities for continuous improvement.
The Auditing for GMP course is designed to help pharmaceutical and healthcare professionals develop the core competencies required to conduct audits effectively. The course addresses the specific challenges associated with pharmaceutical GMP auditing, with an emphasis on performing assigned audit responsibilities accurately, consistently and professionally.
Pharmaceutical auditors play an important role in evaluating whether operations comply with USFDA GMP regulations and recognized quality standards such as ICH Q10. Their work contributes to management oversight, quality assurance and the ongoing effectiveness of the pharmaceutical quality system. To fulfill these responsibilities, auditors must be able to prepare for audits, assess objective evidence, communicate observations and support appropriate follow-up activities.
Course content focuses on practical capabilities that can be applied within pharmaceutical manufacturing, quality assurance, quality control and related healthcare environments. Participants can strengthen their understanding of audit planning, execution, documentation and reporting while developing a structured approach to evaluating quality systems and regulated processes.
Key areas of professional development include:
- Preparing for pharmaceutical GMP audits using a risk-informed and systematic approach Assessing compliance with USFDA GMP requirements and applicable quality standards Reviewing processes, procedures, records and quality system controls Collecting and evaluating objective audit evidence Documenting observations clearly, accurately and consistently Communicating audit findings to relevant stakeholders Supporting corrective action and audit follow-up activities Contributing to continuous improvement across pharmaceutical quality systems
The course is suitable for professionals who conduct, support or manage audits within pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations. It may be particularly relevant to personnel working in quality assurance, compliance, manufacturing, laboratory operations, supplier quality and internal audit functions. Managers responsible for audit programs and quality system oversight can also benefit from a stronger understanding of the competencies required for effective GMP auditing.
By enhancing auditor capability, organizations can improve the consistency and value of their audit programs. Competent auditors are better positioned to recognize significant compliance concerns, distinguish isolated issues from systemic weaknesses and provide management with meaningful information for informed decision-making. This supports stronger inspection readiness, more effective quality governance and improved control of regulated operations.
The Auditing for GMP course also reinforces the importance of professional judgment, objectivity and clear communication throughout the audit lifecycle. These capabilities help ensure that audit conclusions are supported by appropriate evidence and that findings can be translated into practical quality improvements.
For professionals seeking to advance their pharmaceutical GMP auditing skills, the course offers focused development aligned with the demands of regulated pharmaceutical and healthcare environments. It provides a practical foundation for carrying out audit responsibilities while supporting organizational commitments to product quality, patient safety and sustained regulatory compliance.
Who Should Attend:
- Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA/QC) professionals Regulatory compliance managers Manufacturing & production supervisors GMP auditors & consultants Anyone responsible for GMP compliance in pharmaceuticals, supplements, or food industries
Key Topics Covered:
Day 1: Foundations of GMP Auditing & Regulatory Requirements
Welcome & Course Introduction
- Overview of GMP and its importance in quality assurance Understanding the role of auditing in compliance & risk management
GMP Regulatory Frameworks
- FDA, EU GMP, WHO, PIC/S, and other global guidelines Key differences and harmonization efforts
Types of GMP Audits & Audit Planning
- Internal audits vs. supplier audits vs. regulatory inspections Developing an effective audit plan & checklist
Conducting a GMP Audit - Step-by-Step Guide
- Opening meetings & setting audit objectives Interview techniques & document review best practices
Identifying Non-Conformities & Risk Assessment
- Categorizing major vs. minor observations Evaluating risk impact & root cause analysis
Q&A & Recap of Day 1
Day 2: Corrective Actions, CAPA, & Regulatory Inspections
Recap of Day 1 & Key Takeaways
Writing Effective Audit Reports
- Key elements of a strong audit report Using clear, objective, and actionable language
Coffee Break
CAPA (Corrective and Preventive Actions) Implementation
- Addressing audit findings with root cause analysis Developing CAPA plans & ensuring follow-ups
Preparing for Regulatory Inspections
- Mock audits & real-world case studies How to respond to FDA/EU regulatory auditors
Agenda
GMP Auditing for Quality Assurance - 2-Day Course Agenda
Day 1: Foundations of GMP Auditing & Regulatory Requirements
- Welcome & Course Introduction Overview of GMP and its importance in quality assurance Understanding the role of auditing in compliance & risk management GMP Regulatory Frameworks FDA, EU GMP, WHO, PIC/S, and other global guidelines Key differences and harmonization efforts Types of GMP Audits & Audit Planning Internal audits vs. supplier audits vs. regulatory inspections Developing an effective audit plan & checklist Conducting a GMP Audit - Step-by-Step Guide Opening meetings & setting audit objectives Interview techniques & document review best practices Identifying Non-Conformities & Risk Assessment Categorizing major vs. minor observations Evaluating risk impact & root cause analysis Q&A & Recap of Day 1
Day 2: Corrective Actions, CAPA, & Regulatory Inspections
- Recap of Day 1 & Key Takeaways Writing Effective Audit Reports Key elements of a strong audit report Using clear, objective, and actionable language Coffee Break CAPA (Corrective and Preventive Actions) Implementation Addressing audit findings with root cause analysis Developing CAPA plans & ensuring follow-ups Preparing for Regulatory Inspections Mock audits & real-world case studies How to respond to FDA/EU regulatory auditors Take the next step in mastering GMP auditing! This intensive 2-day training will equip you with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to ensure compliance and quality excellence.
Speakers:
Kelly Thomas
For more information about this training visit
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