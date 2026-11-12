Good Manufacturing Practices (Cgmp) Training Now Available On-Demand, Covering 21 CFR Parts 210 And 211 From Warehouse To Regulatory Inspection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recording of the four-part course led by Kelly Thomas covers contamination control, cleaning and sanitation, good documentation practices, production and packaging controls, CAPA, deviations, OOS/OOT results and writing effective investigations

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) Training (July 27th - July 30th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets has made the recording of“Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) Training” available for on-demand purchase. The course, led by course provider Kelly Thomas, was held live from July 27 to July 30, 2026, in four half-day sessions. It gives pharmaceutical professionals a structured grounding in current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP), from the regulatory framework through day-to-day operations, quality systems and inspections.

Key Event Facts



Course: Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) Training

Format: Recorded training, accessed online through a secure website

Original live event: July 27-30, 2026 (EST), four half-day sessions

Course provider: Kelly Thomas Regulatory focus: 21 CFR Parts 58, 210 and 211

Regulatory Foundations

The course opens with an introduction to Good Manufacturing Practice and an overview of 21 CFR Parts 58, 210 and 211. These are the US regulations that set the baseline for laboratory practice and for drug manufacturing, processing, packing and holding.

GMP Across the Facility

Participants then follow GMP through the facility, covering:



GMP in the warehouse

Quality control laboratory design

Microbiology in the workplace

Cleaning and sanitation

Contamination control Production and packaging controls

Documentation and Quality Systems

The course addresses good documentation practices in the GMP laboratory, documentation and record keeping, stability and training. It also examines the roles of quality assurance and quality control, and how pharmaceutical companies manage corrective and preventive actions (CAPAs).

Inspections and Investigations

The final topics prepare participants for regulatory inspections. They cover handling deviations and non-conformances, managing out-of-specification (OOS) and out-of-trend (OOT) results, and how to write an effective investigation.

Why You Should Watch



Understand the requirements of 21 CFR Parts 210 and 211, alongside Part 58

Apply GMP across the warehouse, QC laboratory, production and packaging

Strengthen cleaning, sanitation, microbiology and contamination control practices

Improve good documentation practices, record keeping and CAPA management Prepare for regulatory inspections and write effective investigations into deviations and OOS/OOT results

Course Provider

Kelly Thomas

Pharmaceutical manufacturing, quality and compliance professionals can purchase the recording through Research and Markets. Access details are sent by email.

For more information about this training visit

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