Good Manufacturing Practices (Cgmp) Training Now Available On-Demand, Covering 21 CFR Parts 210 And 211 From Warehouse To Regulatory Inspection
Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) Training (July 27th - July 30th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Research and Markets has made the recording of“Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) Training” available for on-demand purchase. The course, led by course provider Kelly Thomas, was held live from July 27 to July 30, 2026, in four half-day sessions. It gives pharmaceutical professionals a structured grounding in current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP), from the regulatory framework through day-to-day operations, quality systems and inspections.
Key Event Facts
- Course: Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) Training Format: Recorded training, accessed online through a secure website Original live event: July 27-30, 2026 (EST), four half-day sessions Course provider: Kelly Thomas Regulatory focus: 21 CFR Parts 58, 210 and 211
Regulatory Foundations
The course opens with an introduction to Good Manufacturing Practice and an overview of 21 CFR Parts 58, 210 and 211. These are the US regulations that set the baseline for laboratory practice and for drug manufacturing, processing, packing and holding.
GMP Across the Facility
Participants then follow GMP through the facility, covering:
- GMP in the warehouse Quality control laboratory design Microbiology in the workplace Cleaning and sanitation Contamination control Production and packaging controls
Documentation and Quality Systems
The course addresses good documentation practices in the GMP laboratory, documentation and record keeping, stability and training. It also examines the roles of quality assurance and quality control, and how pharmaceutical companies manage corrective and preventive actions (CAPAs).
Inspections and Investigations
The final topics prepare participants for regulatory inspections. They cover handling deviations and non-conformances, managing out-of-specification (OOS) and out-of-trend (OOT) results, and how to write an effective investigation.
Why You Should Watch
- Understand the requirements of 21 CFR Parts 210 and 211, alongside Part 58 Apply GMP across the warehouse, QC laboratory, production and packaging Strengthen cleaning, sanitation, microbiology and contamination control practices Improve good documentation practices, record keeping and CAPA management Prepare for regulatory inspections and write effective investigations into deviations and OOS/OOT results
Course Provider
- Kelly Thomas
Pharmaceutical manufacturing, quality and compliance professionals can purchase the recording through Research and Markets. Access details are sent by email.
For more information about this training visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment