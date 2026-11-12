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Good Manufacturing Practices (Cgmp) Training Now Available On-Demand, Covering 21 CFR Parts 210 And 211 From Warehouse To Regulatory Inspection


Date: 2026-11-12 10:46:54

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recording of the four-part course led by Kelly Thomas covers contamination control, cleaning and sanitation, good documentation practices, production and packaging controls, CAPA, deviations, OOS/OOT results and writing effective investigations

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) Training (July 27th - July 30th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets has made the recording of“Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) Training” available for on-demand purchase. The course, led by course provider Kelly Thomas, was held live from July 27 to July 30, 2026, in four half-day sessions. It gives pharmaceutical professionals a structured grounding in current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP), from the regulatory framework through day-to-day operations, quality systems and inspections.

Key Event Facts

  • Course: Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) Training
  • Format: Recorded training, accessed online through a secure website
  • Original live event: July 27-30, 2026 (EST), four half-day sessions
  • Course provider: Kelly Thomas
  • Regulatory focus: 21 CFR Parts 58, 210 and 211

Regulatory Foundations
The course opens with an introduction to Good Manufacturing Practice and an overview of 21 CFR Parts 58, 210 and 211. These are the US regulations that set the baseline for laboratory practice and for drug manufacturing, processing, packing and holding.

GMP Across the Facility
Participants then follow GMP through the facility, covering:

  • GMP in the warehouse
  • Quality control laboratory design
  • Microbiology in the workplace
  • Cleaning and sanitation
  • Contamination control
  • Production and packaging controls

Documentation and Quality Systems
The course addresses good documentation practices in the GMP laboratory, documentation and record keeping, stability and training. It also examines the roles of quality assurance and quality control, and how pharmaceutical companies manage corrective and preventive actions (CAPAs).

Inspections and Investigations
The final topics prepare participants for regulatory inspections. They cover handling deviations and non-conformances, managing out-of-specification (OOS) and out-of-trend (OOT) results, and how to write an effective investigation.

Why You Should Watch

  • Understand the requirements of 21 CFR Parts 210 and 211, alongside Part 58
  • Apply GMP across the warehouse, QC laboratory, production and packaging
  • Strengthen cleaning, sanitation, microbiology and contamination control practices
  • Improve good documentation practices, record keeping and CAPA management
  • Prepare for regulatory inspections and write effective investigations into deviations and OOS/OOT results

Course Provider

  • Kelly Thomas

Pharmaceutical manufacturing, quality and compliance professionals can purchase the recording through Research and Markets. Access details are sent by email.

For more information about this training visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

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