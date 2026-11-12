Low-GWP Propellants Market Size, Share, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2036 HFO And Medical Aerosol Demand Fuel 9.7% CAGR And A $2.84 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HFC phase-downs, sustainable aerosols and MDI reformulation are creating opportunities across HFOs, hydrocarbons and emerging Asian markets

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Low-GWP Propellants Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global low-GWP propellants market is projected to reach USD 2.84 billion by 2036, up from USD 1.12 billion in 2026, representing a CAGR of 9.7% during the 2026-2036 forecast period, according to the report.

Market growth is being driven by the global phase-down of high-GWP hydrofluorocarbon propellants under the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, increasingly stringent environmental regulations in major aerosol-producing economies, and corporate commitments to reduce scope-3 emissions. Consumer goods and pharmaceutical companies are accelerating the replacement of conventional propellants across aerosol product portfolios, creating sustained demand for hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs), hydrocarbon propellants, dimethyl ether (DME), and compressed gas propellants.

The transition is reshaping the global aerosol propellants supply chain and creating opportunities for chemical manufacturers with advanced fluorochemical production capabilities. However, aerosol filling companies and brand owners face reformulation, manufacturing, safety, performance, and regulatory challenges as they adopt alternative propellant systems. Sustainable packaging initiatives and rising aerosol consumption in emerging economies are also supporting low-GWP propellants market expansion.

Pharmaceutical Propellants Set for Strong Growth

By product category, aerosol propellants are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026. Personal care and household aerosols represent the highest-volume propellant applications, and their transition from HFC-134a to HFO blends and hydrocarbon alternatives is generating substantial demand.

Pharmaceutical propellants are projected to record the fastest growth through 2036. The replacement of HFA-134a in pressurized metered-dose inhalers requires clinical reformulation, drug-device combination approvals, manufacturing changes, and coordinated commercial launches. Major pharmaceutical companies are advancing inhaler programs based on HFO-1234ze(E), HFA-152a, and other ultra-low GWP systems, positioning medical aerosols as a significant long-term growth opportunity.

Hydrocarbon Propellants Lead, While HFO Demand Accelerates

Hydrocarbon propellants are expected to hold the largest share of the low-GWP propellants market in 2026. Propane, n-butane, and isobutane benefit from established supply chains, competitive costs, and extensive adoption in personal care and household aerosols. These products remain a preferred option for applications in which flammability requirements can be effectively managed.

The hydrofluoroolefins segment is forecast to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. HFO-1234ze and HFO-1234yf provide near-zero GWP performance and are suitable for demanding pharmaceutical, consumer, and specialty aerosol applications where hydrocarbon propellants may not meet safety or technical requirements.

Personal Care Holds the Largest Application Share

Personal care aerosols are expected to lead the market in 2026, supported by high production volumes for deodorants, body sprays, hair sprays, and related products. Medical aerosols are anticipated to post the fastest growth as pharmaceutical manufacturers move reformulated inhalers through regulatory pipelines and government health agencies establish transition schedules for low-GWP metered-dose inhalers.

The report segments the market by the following areas:



Product category: Aerosol propellants and pharmaceutical propellants

Propellant type: Hydrofluoroolefins, hydrocarbon propellants, dimethyl ether, compressed gas propellants, and other low-GWP propellants

Application: Personal care aerosols, household aerosols, industrial aerosols, medical aerosols, and food & specialty aerosols Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Europe Leads the Global Market

Europe is expected to account for the largest low-GWP propellants market share in 2026. Regional growth is supported by the EU F-Gas Regulation, binding HFC phase-down requirements, a mature aerosol manufacturing sector, and strong participation from alternative propellant suppliers. Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy remain major aerosol-producing markets. Prominent companies active in Europe include Arkema S.A., Nouryon, Tazzetti S.p.A., and Linde plc.

Asia-Pacific is projected to achieve the highest CAGR through 2036. Growth is supported by China's large aerosol manufacturing industry, expanding personal care and household aerosol demand in India, evolving environmental regulations, and the adoption of low-GWP technologies by regional filling companies. Rising consumer purchasing power and multinational sustainability requirements are also accelerating market development.

North America remains an important market due to the U.S. American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act, the EPA SNAP program, established aerosol production infrastructure, and demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products. Honeywell International Inc., The Chemours Company, and Aeropres Corporation are among the notable participants in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the global low-GWP propellants market include Honeywell International Inc., The Chemours Company, Arkema S.A., Linde plc, Air Liquide S.A., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Aeropres Corporation, Tazzetti S.p.A., Nouryon, Harp International Ltd., Diversified CPC International, and Sinochem Group.

The report assesses market revenue, historical and projected growth, regulatory and commercial influences, segment-level opportunities, country-level trends, competitive positioning, product offerings, and recent strategic developments. It also identifies opportunities for established suppliers and new entrants as aerosol, pharmaceutical, industrial, food, and specialty applications transition toward lower-emission propellant technologies.

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