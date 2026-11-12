Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Reveals Prior Financial Statements Unreliable, Stock Tumbles 15% -- Investigation Opened By Hagens Berman

The news knocked the price of Goosehead shares down $8.56 (-15.6%) the next day.

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Goosehead Insurance Inc. (GSHD) Investigation

The investigation's focus is on whether or not the company was sufficiently transparent to investors about its accounting for qualifying commissions and for fees charged to franchisees along with their effects on important financial metrics.

The company's accounting came into serious question on November 9, 2026. Goosehead revealed that its financial statements for fiscal years ended December 31 2023, 2024, and 2025, the interim periods within those years, and the interim periods ended March 31 and June 30, 2026“should no longer be relied upon and should be restated.” The company also said it is reassessing the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting and of its disclosure controls.

Goosehead identified two main problems with its unreliable financial statements. First, it said it did not comply with applicable accounting rules applicable to qualifying commissions to obtain customer contracts. Second, it did not properly account for fees charged to franchisees.

Goosehead also said the actions it is taking are in“response to a comment letter received from the SEC[.]”

If you invested in Goosehead and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, contact the firm now

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Goosehead should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

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Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...