Cheaper Than The Hotel, And More Reliable: Bangkok Laundry Service Uses AI To Cut Costs And Raise Service

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At Laundry Service Bangkok by Jewel, AI and staff work side by side on orders, customer service and pickup routes, giving the city's tourists and expats a simpler, lower-cost service

BANGKOK, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Until recently, every order at Laundry Service Bangkok by Jewel was written down by hand. Today AI takes the orders, answers customers and plans the pickup and delivery routes. Founder Manutsikarn "Jewel" Thumsangsri says administrative work has fallen by about 80%, which gives her the time to focus on the quality of the laundry service.







Founder Manutsikarn "Jewel" Thumsangsri

Visitors and foreign residents in Bangkok know exactly what they want from a laundry service: clean clothes, returned on time, at a fair price. Hotels offer the convenience but charge a premium for it. Customer expectations are rising around the world, and Laundry Service Bangkok by Jewel is changing with them: more convenience, service in the customer's own language, and a team that has time for each order.

To get there, AI now handles five jobs that used to fill a paper notebook:

. Order processing: each order is recorded and tracked digitally from booking to return

. Customer service: questions about prices, timing and pickups get a fast answer

. Communication in the customer's own language: customers can write in their own language and get a reply in it

. Customer relations: returning customers are remembered, along with their preferences

. Pickup and delivery routing: rider routes are planned around the day's orders and Bangkok traffic

The company says the change from pen and paper has cut administrative work by about 80%. For customers, it means a booking takes a short message instead of a phone call or a trip to the shop.

That matters most to people who do not know the city: a tourist on a one-week stay, or an expat who has just moved into a condo and has no regular laundry shop yet.

"I used to spend more time on paperwork than on clothes," said Manutsikarn Thumsangsri, known to her customers as Jewel, founder of Laundry Service Bangkok by Jewel. "Now AI handles the admin, and I can focus on the laundry and the people. Someone who arrived in Bangkok yesterday can book a pickup as easily as someone who has lived here for ten years."

The washing, pressing and folding are still done by people, and Thumsangsri expects that team to grow. The company handles more than 1000 orders a month and aims to double that within six months.

"People assume AI means fewer jobs. For us it is the opposite," she said. "AI takes away the paperwork, not the people. Every new order still needs someone to wash it, press it and deliver it, so the more we grow, the more people we employ."

Growth is also how the company plans to compete on price. Many visitors use their hotel's laundry service, which Thumsangsri says costs far more than it should.

"Hotels in Bangkok charge too much for laundry," she said. "My goal is to be the best laundry service in Bangkok, and to use technology to push prices down so that a reliable service is affordable for everyone."

Demand comes from a large market. Thailand received 20.81 million international visitors between 1 January and 29 August 2026, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Laundry Service Bangkok by Jewel offers laundry and dry cleaning with pickup and delivery across all of Bangkok, including Sukhumvit, Asoke, Thonglor and the Chao Phraya riverside.

About Laundry Service Bangkok by Jewel

Laundry Service Bangkok by Jewel is a laundry pickup and delivery service in Bangkok, based in Huai Khwang, that washes every order separately. We are the premium wash, dry, fold, and ironing partner trusted by hotel guests, expats and condo residents across Sukhumvit, Silom, Sathorn, and Thonglor. Your clothes never mixed with anyone else's, sorted by colour, air-dried or tumble-dried - your choice.

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1884 Phetchaburi Rd, Khwaeng Bang Kapi, Khet Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310, Thailand