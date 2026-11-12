FINTECH Media Group Expands Customizable Financial Media Terminal across Global Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fintech Media Group (FTMG), a global financial media and technology company broadcasting daily from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), with studios at City Walk in Dubai and live coverage from the Cboe trading floor in Chicago, today announced the international expansion of its FINTECH.TV Terminal, with localized financial terminal environments now live across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Canada, India and Latin America.









The initiative is designed to connect FINTECH.TV viewers and terminal users with market information that is highly relevant to their regional markets, while providing broader access to international market intelligence, financial programming and investment technologies.

Unlike traditional financial terminals targeting primarily institutional users, the FINTECH.TV Terminal brings together 24/7 global financial broadcasting, market intelligence, analytics, multi-asset investment strategies and brokerage connectivity within a unified digital environment for C-suite executives, retail investors, professional traders, family offices, investment funds and other market participants.

The company's international strategy centers on regional terminal environments customized for local stock exchanges, market indexes, currencies, languages, financial news, economic priorities and investment opportunities while maintaining connectivity to global financial markets.

“We are seeing strong demand for pairing our live financial broadcasts from the world's leading stock exchanges with customizable, country-specific financial terminals,” said Vince Molinari, CEO of Fintech Media Group.“Through this deployment, FINTECH.TV is bringing together localized broadcasts, market data, indexes, articles, filings, news feeds and other financial information tailored to each region. We believe the future of financial media is not simply reporting on global markets, but connecting investors to those markets for actionable research, participation and investment.”

Building Financial Terminals Around Regional Markets

Fintech Media Group's approach is designed around a common technology infrastructure that can be adapted to the financial characteristics, information requirements and investment priorities of individual markets.

Rather than offering an identical terminal experience across every country, the company provides localized environments that emphasize the exchanges, securities, economic indicators and financial developments most relevant to each region.

Each environment combines regional market intelligence with international financial news, research capabilities and access to FINTECH.TV's global broadcast programming.

The strategy builds on Fintech Media Group's established media presence at major financial exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Cboe in Chicago, alongside its studio operations in Dubai.

These relationships and broadcast locations provide a foundation for connecting international financial coverage with digital market intelligence tailored to local audiences.

“Financial markets are global, but the information investors need is often specific to where they live, the exchanges they follow and the industries driving their economies,” said Troy McGuire, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of FINTECH.TV.“Our international broadcasting network gives us direct access to financial stories across major markets. By connecting that coverage with customizable regional terminal environments, we can create a more relevant experience for audiences across the GCC, Canada, India and Latin America while maintaining the global perspective that defines FINTECH.TV.”

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC): Connecting Regional Capital Markets

Across the GCC, Fintech Media Group provides localized financial terminal environments serving the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

Building on its established broadcasting presence at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the integration of ADX market data into the FINTECH.TV Terminal, the company delivers regional market intelligence capabilities supporting investors and financial professionals following capital markets across the Gulf.

The regional environments emphasize stock exchanges, market indexes, sovereign investment activity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, financial services, digital assets and other sectors central to the GCC economies. Localization capabilities support Arabic- and English-language financial content, regional currencies and market-specific investment information.

The company's approach is designed to connect financial developments across GCC markets with international coverage from the United States, Canada, India and Latin America, providing audiences with a broader perspective on regional investment opportunities, economic diversification and the growing role of Gulf capital markets in the global financial system.

Middle East: Building on the ADX Market Data Integration

In the United Arab Emirates, Fintech Media Group is building on its recently announced integration of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange market data into the FINTECH.TV Terminal.

The integration supports the company's UAE terminal environment, which emphasizes regional equities, market indexes, sovereign investment activity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, digital assets and other sectors central to the country's financial ecosystem.

The UAE-focused environment provides investors with greater visibility into domestic market developments while connecting regional information with international financial coverage and research.

The UAE integration strengthens Fintech Media Group's regional market intelligence capabilities and connects Gulf capital markets with the company's broader international financial platform.

Canada: Connecting North American Capital Markets

In Canada, Fintech Media Group offers a localized terminal environment focused on the country's established financial markets, including the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) and Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

The platform connects Canadian market intelligence with U.S. and international financial coverage, providing investors and financial professionals with greater visibility into cross-border investment opportunities, currency movements, commodities and developments affecting North American capital markets. Localization capabilities also support Canadian-dollar market information and English- and French-language financial content.

India: Supporting a Growing Digital Investment Market

India represents another priority market for the company's international terminal strategy, supported by the country's expanding retail investor population, digital financial infrastructure and growing participation in global capital markets.

The India-focused environment emphasizes domestic equities, major Indian market indexes, technology, infrastructure, financial services and other sectors central to the country's economy.

The environment connects domestic financial information with international market intelligence and educational programming, with localization capabilities designed to accommodate regional languages, investor preferences and market-specific requirements.

Latin America: Localized Financial Intelligence Across Major Economies

Across Latin America, Fintech Media Group offers localized financial terminal environments for markets such as Brazil, with Spanish- and Portuguese-language financial content.

These environments combine regional stock exchange information, currencies, inflation indicators, commodities, energy, infrastructure and financial news with access to U.S. and international market intelligence.

The company believes localized financial information can help investors better understand domestic markets while providing greater visibility into international companies, industries and investment opportunities.

Fintech Media Group is also evaluating opportunities across Africa, Southeast Asia and other emerging and established financial markets, with the ability to adapt its core technology infrastructure to regional exchange relationships, languages, financial products and regulatory environments.

Connecting Financial Media With Investment Technology

A central component of Fintech Media Group's international terminal strategy is TAP's financial technology platform. TAP became part of Fintech Media Group following an all-stock acquisition valued at approximately $50 million.

TAP's infrastructure combines artificial intelligence, market intelligence, digital wallets, brokerage connectivity, investment strategies and blockchain-based financial technology, providing the foundation for the company's broader broadcast-to-brokerage vision.

The technology includes more than 50 thematic, sector-based, multi-asset and target-date investment strategies designed to address a range of investment objectives and market opportunities.

Over time, Fintech Media Group intends to introduce relevant TAP Strategies into regional terminal environments, potentially including country-specific equity baskets, international market strategies, technology, energy, infrastructure, precious metals, digital assets and other investment themes.

The company's longer-term objective is to connect financial broadcasts, market research and investment intelligence with access to eligible financial products through supported brokerage and advisory services, where permitted by applicable regulations and licensing arrangements.

For example, an investor in the UAE could use a localized terminal to follow U.S. financial programming, research international market opportunities and evaluate relevant investment strategies. Future integrations could also provide access to eligible securities through supported financial service providers, subject to applicable market access and regulatory requirements.

The same architecture supports investors seeking greater visibility into financial developments across North America, the GCC, India and Latin America.

Expanding Viewer and Investor Access to Global Markets

Fintech Media Group is pursuing a more accessible and customizable alternative to traditional institutional financial terminals, which can cost thousands of dollars per seat annually.

The platform is designed to serve a broad range of market participants, including retail investors, financial advisors, asset managers, financial institutions and professional investors.

Its existing media distribution network, extending across approximately 2,500 hotel properties, 2,400 airport gates and 750 airport lounges, provides additional opportunities to introduce audiences to the FINTECH.TV Terminal.

The global terminal architecture is also designed to support commercial opportunities through subscriptions, enterprise and white-label licensing, regional advertising, financial sponsorships, premium market intelligence, data partnerships, investment strategy licensing and integrations with financial institutions.

By operating localized environments on a shared technology foundation, Fintech Media Group is expanding internationally without duplicating its core infrastructure for each new market.

The company's longer-term strategy is to connect financial broadcasting, regional market intelligence and investment technology within a scalable international ecosystem, helping audiences learn locally, research globally and, where supported, invest across borders.

About Fintech Media Group

Fintech Media Group is a global financial media and technology company focused on connecting financial information, markets and investment opportunities through digital media, artificial intelligence and integrated financial technology.

Through FINTECH.TV and its TAP technology platform, the company combines 24/7 financial broadcasting, market intelligence, multi-asset investment strategies, brokerage connectivity and emerging digital asset infrastructure.

The company's international presence includes financial media operations and relationships across major global financial centers, with an expanding focus on localized financial terminals for markets throughout North America, the GCC, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Fintech Media Group's mission is to make global financial markets more accessible, intelligent and actionable for investors, financial institutions and strategic partners worldwide.

Learn more at FINTECH.TV.





Contact

Troy McGuire, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer

FINTECH.TV

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FINTECH Media Group Expands Customizable Financial Media Terminal across Global Markets

CONTACT: Contact Troy McGuire, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer FINTECH.TV...