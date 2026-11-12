Direct-To-Device (D2D) Market Size, Share And Trend Analysis - Global Forecast To 2036 Revenue To Reach USD 14.95 Billion At 30.1% CAGR As LEO, Direct-To-Cell, And Iot Adoption Surges

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEO and direct-to-cell lead D2D adoption, while IoT asset tracking, remote monitoring and 3GPP NTN integration unlock key opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Direct-to-Device (D2D) Market Size, Share, and Trend Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global direct-to-device (D2D) market is projected to grow from USD 1.08 billion in 2026 to USD 14.95 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 30.1% during the forecast period (2026-2036), according to the report. Market growth is being driven by demand for seamless global connectivity, the commercialization of satellite direct-to-cell services, expanding Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations, and the standardization of 3GPP Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) protocols.

Satellite operators and mobile network operators (MNOs) are accelerating commercial deployments to address connectivity gaps across remote, rural, maritime, and disaster-prone regions. Strategic partnerships involving SpaceX (Starlink), AST SpaceMobile, Globalstar, T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and other telecommunications providers are supporting the expansion of emergency messaging, voice, data, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services.

The growing availability of NTN-compatible chipsets from Qualcomm and MediaTek is also supporting direct-to-device integration across smartphones, IoT sensors, wearables, and enterprise equipment. These developments are expected to create significant opportunities in global asset tracking, environmental monitoring, agriculture, logistics, maritime operations, public safety, and emergency communications. However, spectrum allocation, regulatory coordination, network interoperability, and link budget limitations remain important market challenges.

Direct-to-Device Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the global direct-to-device market by service type, customer type, frequency band, orbit, network architecture, end-use vertical, and geography. Service types include Direct-to-Cell (D2C) and Direct-to-IoT (D2IoT). Customer categories cover consumers, enterprise networks, and government & defense organizations.

Frequency bands assessed include L-Band, S-Band, Ku-Band, Ka-Band, and C-Band, while orbit coverage includes Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), and Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO). Network architectures include 3GPP NTN-Based platforms and Non-3GPP Proprietary systems. End-use verticals include agriculture, logistics & transportation, maritime, energy & utilities, public safety & defense, healthcare, and consumer electronics.

Direct-to-Cell Leads, While Direct-to-IoT Records the Fastest Growth

The Direct-to-Cell (D2C) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global D2D market in 2026. Its leadership is supported by satellite connectivity deployments focused on emergency SOS, safety messaging, SMS, narrowband messaging, voice, video, and broadband data services. Consumer adoption is expected to rise as satellite capabilities become increasingly integrated into premium smartphones and mobile network service plans.

The Direct-to-IoT (D2IoT) segment is projected to register the highest CAGR through 2036. Demand for NB-IoT satellite connectivity, asset tracking, environmental and agricultural sensing, maritime and aviation IoT, and industrial IoT applications is creating scalable opportunities for satellite operators, chipset manufacturers, and enterprise network providers.

Low Earth Orbit Expected to Dominate

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) is forecast to hold the largest market share and record the fastest growth during the forecast period. LEO constellations offer the latency and link performance required to support advanced connectivity on standard consumer and enterprise devices. Continued constellation deployments are expected to improve network capacity, coverage, and service availability across underserved locations.

Regional Direct-to-Device Market Outlook

North America is expected to lead the global direct-to-device market in 2026. The region benefits from the presence of major satellite operators, an established aerospace ecosystem, strong investment in telecommunications infrastructure, and early adoption of satellite-enabled smartphones. Key North American participants include SpaceX (Starlink), AST SpaceMobile, Inc., Globalstar, Inc., Iridium Communications Inc., Lynk Global, Inc., Omnispace, LLC, Skylo Technologies, Inc., Viasat, Inc., EchoStar Corporation, and Qualcomm Incorporated.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest regional CAGR through 2036. Growth is supported by a mobile subscriber base exceeding 3.5 billion, substantial remote populations, and digital inclusion initiatives across China, India, and Southeast Asia. MediaTek Inc. and regional telecommunications providers are expected to play important roles in advancing compatible devices and services.

Europe remains a significant market due to regulatory support for space-based connectivity and the adoption of 3GPP NTN standards. The U.K., Germany, and France are leading regional research, network integration, and cross-border connectivity projects. Prominent European companies include SES S.A., Ericsson AB, Nokia Corporation, and Vodafone Group Plc.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies covered in the report include SpaceX (Starlink), AST SpaceMobile, Inc., Globalstar, Inc., Iridium Communications Inc., Lynk Global, Inc., Omnispace, LLC, Skylo Technologies, Inc., SES S.A., Viasat, Inc., EchoStar Corporation, Space42, Qualcomm Incorporated, MediaTek Inc., Ericsson AB, Nokia Corporation, Apple Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc.

The report evaluates market revenue, historical and projected growth, competitive positioning, product offerings, regional opportunities, and recent strategic developments. It also examines the factors expected to influence direct-to-device market adoption across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa through 2036.

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