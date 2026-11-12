Electric Mining Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Global Forecast, 2026-2036 USD 28.6 Billion Opportunity Fueled By Decarbonization, Automation, And Lower Operating Costs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Electric fleets cut fuel, maintenance and ventilation costs, while BEVs and underground mining lead adoption; hydrogen, solid-state batteries and surface mining gain momentum

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electric Mining Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global electric mining equipment market is projected to grow from USD 7.8 billion in 2026 to USD 28.6 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period (2026-2036). Market growth is being driven by mining companies' efforts to reduce emissions, improve operational efficiency, lower energy costs, and meet increasingly rigorous environmental targets.

The transition from diesel-powered machinery to electric mining equipment is accelerating across surface and underground operations. Regulatory requirements, investor expectations, corporate net-zero commitments, and workforce safety priorities are encouraging mining operators to modernize their fleets. Electric equipment can reduce direct greenhouse gas emissions, fuel consumption, maintenance requirements, noise, and underground heat generation.

Advances in lithium-ion batteries, high-power charging infrastructure, hydrogen fuel cell systems, renewable energy microgrids, and digital fleet management are expanding the commercial viability of electric mining machinery. These developments are supporting the electrification of high-capacity equipment, including ultra-class haul trucks. Integration with automation platforms is also enabling optimized charging, regenerative braking, energy management, and equipment scheduling.

Declining battery costs and improved performance in harsh operating conditions are strengthening the total cost of ownership (TCO) case for electric equipment. At the same time, mining OEMs, technology providers, and mine operators are forming long-term partnerships focused on fleet deployment, charging systems, power availability, and site-wide energy management.

Electric Mining Equipment Market Segmentation

The report evaluates the market by equipment type, powertrain type, application, end user, battery type, autonomy level, and geography. It also assesses industry competitors and country-level market trends.



Equipment type: Electric haul trucks, electric loaders/LHD, electric excavators, electric drilling equipment, electric underground mining vehicles, and other equipment

Powertrain type: Battery electric vehicles (BEVs), hybrid electric vehicles, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles

Application: Underground mining, surface mining, material handling and transportation, drilling and blasting operations, and exploration

End user: Coal mining companies, metal mining companies, mineral mining companies, contractors, and mining service providers

Battery type: Lithium-ion, solid-state, nickel-based, and other battery technologies Autonomy level: Manual, semi-autonomous, and fully autonomous

Equipment and Powertrain Outlook

Electric haul trucks are expected to account for the largest market share by equipment type in 2026. Haulage represents a substantial share of diesel consumption at surface mines, making truck electrification a critical component of emission reduction strategies. Electric drilling equipment is projected to record the highest CAGR through 2036, supported by precision requirements, lower noise levels, and compatibility with automated mining workflows.

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are forecast to lead the powertrain segment in 2026. Their established use in underground mining, combined with lower battery costs and expanding charging infrastructure, supports continued adoption. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are expected to achieve the fastest growth as mining companies evaluate alternative powertrains for ultra-class surface equipment with demanding power and duty-cycle requirements.

Application, End User, and Battery Trends

Underground mining is anticipated to hold the largest application share in 2026. Reduced ventilation requirements, improved air quality, and lower heat generation provide a strong financial and operational case for battery-electric underground fleets. Surface mining is expected to post the fastest growth as high-capacity electric haulage and excavation technologies reach wider commercial deployment.

Metal mining companies are projected to be the largest end-user segment in 2026, led by major producers advancing ESG and decarbonization programs. Contractors and mining service providers are forecast to register the highest CAGR as outsourced operators invest in electric fleets to reduce energy costs and provide lower-emission mining services.

Lithium-ion batteries are expected to retain the largest battery-type share due to proven performance and established supply chains. Solid-state batteries are projected to grow at the fastest rate, supported by their potential for higher energy density and enhanced safety under high-temperature and high-vibration mining conditions.

Regional Electric Mining Equipment Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global market in 2026, supported by major mining industries in China, Australia, and India. China's battery manufacturing and electric vehicle supply chain strengthens regional equipment production, while Australian mining companies are investing in fleet electrification across iron ore, coal, and other large-scale operations. Prominent regional suppliers include Komatsu Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery, SANY Group, and XCMG Group.

Latin America is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Large copper and lithium mining industries in Chile, Peru, Brazil, and Argentina are creating demand for lower-emission equipment. Competitive renewable energy resources, including solar generation in the Atacama Desert, also support the deployment of electric mining fleets. Caterpillar Inc., Epiroc AB, and Sandvik AB are among the companies serving this market.

North America maintains a strong position through advanced automation, stringent safety standards, and investment in critical mineral production. Canadian underground mines are notable adopters of battery-electric equipment, while U.S. projects are incorporating efficient electric technologies into new mine development. Key suppliers include Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Construction Equipment, and ABB Ltd.

Europe remains an important center for electric mining technology development. Strict emissions requirements, sustainable mining policies, and the presence of leading manufacturers in Sweden, Germany, and Finland support regional innovation. Major participants include Epiroc AB, Sandvik AB, Liebherr Group, and Siemens AG.

Leading Market Participants

Companies operating in the global electric mining equipment market include Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Epiroc AB, Sandvik AB, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Liebherr Group, Volvo Construction Equipment, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, SANY Group, XCMG Group, BEML Limited, and Metso Outotec.

The report provides market forecasts through 2036 and examines growth opportunities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. It also analyzes competitive positioning, technology adoption, equipment demand, battery development, powertrain trends, and the transition toward automated and zero-emission mining operations.

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