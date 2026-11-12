Ian Traynar Coaching Launches Undercurrent, One-To-One Executive Coaching For Senior Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Developed by Executive Coach Ian Traynar in Southampton, United Kingdom, Undercurrent is a programme of identity-level coaching that applies the Traynar Method to one repeating pattern. Engagements are scoped based on the client. Entry begins with a free 15-minute conversation.

Southampton, United Kingdom, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ian Traynar Coaching today launched Undercurrent, a private programme of executive coaching for senior leaders whose repeating pattern has not shifted despite years of effort to change it. Undercurrent is one-to-one executive coaching, with sessions held online for clients in the UK, the US and internationally.







Ian Traynar, Executive Coach and Founder behind the Traynar MethodTM, Southampton, United Kingdom.

The programme is for people who can already see their own patterns but have not been able to resolve them. Many have tried therapy, coaching, extensive reading or years of reflection in the hope of change. They can describe the pattern in detail, notice it as it happens and may even be able to pinpoint where it came from. The patterns Undercurrent works with include perfectionism, procrastination, overthinking, indecision and conflict avoidance, as well as taking work back from a capable team, needing to control outcomes, second-guessing decisions and finding it difficult to ask for help. Not every pattern is organised this way, and part of the first conversation is finding out whether this one is.

Undercurrent applies the Traynar MethodTM, the identity-level coaching approach Ian Traynar introduced on 1 October 2026. The work begins by asking whether the pattern is the problem at all, or the logical consequence of something underneath it that still makes sense to the person carrying it. The programme's name describes the work: what shows on the surface may be organised by something deeper and largely unnoticed. Several different underlying rules can produce the same behaviour, which is why the practice holds that generic advice so rarely shifts it.

"A pattern that has survived years of deliberate effort to resolve it is usually doing something important for the person carrying it, whatever the consequences," said Ian Traynar, Executive Coach and founder of Ian Traynar Coaching. "The aim is to change the underlying structure that produces the pattern, rather than treating the person as something broken that needs fixing."

Ian Traynar describes one client who was losing sleep rehearsing conversations. It looked like anxiety. Underneath it was a more specific rule: lying awake had become evidence that the client cared. The useful question was no longer how to stop worrying, but what lying awake was proving.

Each engagement is designed as one process rather than a series of separate sessions. Each piece of work informs the next, and real life between sessions becomes part of the work.

Ian Traynar describes that process through five interconnected phases: Locate, Test, Rebuild, Live It and Refine. Locating is finding what the pattern is obeying. Testing is examining that belief against the client's own life, including what it may be protecting. Rebuilding is changing it at the level of how the person sees themselves. Living it is meeting real situations as they arise, and refining is treating any reaction that remains as information about where to look next.

The phases describe the shape of the work rather than a fixed order. When something new emerges, the work returns to locating and testing, and the methods used in any session depend on what the conversation reveals.

No change is treated as complete until the client has met the original situation again and the result has been observed. Ian Traynar Coaching set this verification standard when it introduced the Traynar Method, and Undercurrent carries it forward.

"The question I care about is what happens the next time the old situation arrives," said Traynar. "That is where we find out whether anything has actually changed. A pattern that turns up on a Tuesday is usually more useful to the work than anything the two of us could have planned."

Clients of the practice describe the gap Undercurrent is built for. "I understood a lot about myself already, but I still felt stuck in certain ways of thinking and behaving," said Lucy Par, a hypnotherapist and coach based in the UK and a client of Ian Traynar Coaching. "I knew what I wanted to change, but knowing and making those changes were two different things. What made the difference was Ian's ability to recognise exactly where I was stuck."

The programme is designed so that clients can begin to carry the work on themselves. Engagements are scoped based on client, and each is complete in its own right. A client who stops at the end of an engagement, taking what they have learned into their own life and work, has reached a successful outcome. However, some choose to continue, turning the same approach towards other qualities, or towards the wider challenges where their influence reaches: how they lead, how decisions are made around them, and the communities they shape. What follows is agreed in conversation with each client.

"Every session cuts a little different, but they all end the same way, with a profound sense of clarity and gratitude," said Dan Foley, co-founder and chief executive of Tailored Ink in New York and a client of Ian Traynar Coaching. "Between his method and his intuition, he's able to see so very much."

Entry into Undercurrent begins with a free 15-minute conversation with Ian Traynar, in which both decide whether working together makes sense. Undercurrent is not offered for addiction, for conditions requiring clinical care, or as a response to a recent crisis. Details and booking are available at undercurrent.iantraynar.com/15.

About Ian Traynar Coaching

Ian Traynar Coaching is a private executive coaching practice based in Southampton, Hampshire, United Kingdom, founded by Executive Coach Ian Traynar. The practice works one-to-one with senior executives, senior managers, church leaders, coaches, counsellors and public figures using the Traynar MethodTM, an identity-level coaching approach, with sessions offered in person in the UK and via Zoom for clients in the UK and internationally. Ian Traynar brings more than 30 years as an osteopath, more than a decade as a spiritual director and 12 years of coaching to his work as a trusted advisor to people of influence. More information is available at iantraynar.com.

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