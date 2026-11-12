Ulanzi Announces Black Friday Sale With 20% Off Sitewide And Up To 50% Off Select Creator Gear

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LA, California, USA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From, get, with additional discounts on selected products. Some offers reach, making it easier to build a more capable creative setup without stretching your budget.









Ulanzi, a creator equipment brand specializing in photography, videography, mobile content creation, and desktop productivity tools, has announced its Black Friday sale, running from November 16 through December 1, 2026. The promotion offers 20% off sitewide, with additional discounts on selected products and savings of up to 50% on select deals. Featuring tools for AI-assisted productivity, smartphone filmmaking, livestreaming, and professional content production, the sale gives creators an opportunity to upgrade their setups while reducing equipment costs.

As creative workflows increasingly combine AI-powered applications, mobile production, and traditional camera equipment, creators are looking for tools that improve efficiency without adding unnecessary complexity. Ulanzi's Black Friday promotion highlights practical solutions designed to make content creation, editing, and everyday productivity more accessible.









For AI Creators and Productivity-Focused Users

AI is changing the way people write, code, edit, and manage information. The right hardware can make those workflows faster by putting voice input, shortcuts, and creative controls within easy reach.

AU05 Vibe Key

The AU05 Vibe Key is designed for AI-assisted work. Its voice input button, programmable keys, and multifunction knob make it easier to trigger commands, dictate text, confirm actions, and move through desktop workflows without constantly switching between the keyboard and mouse. It is a practical tool for users working with ChatGPT, Claude, coding assistants, writing tools, and productivity apps.

Best for: AI users, writers, developers, and desktop productivity.













D100H Dial Creative Controller

The D100H adds precision control to editing and creative software. Its dedicated dial is useful for adjusting exposure, contrast, volume, and timeline position. With customizable shortcuts and application profiles, it gives creators a more tactile way to control repetitive actions.

Best for: Photo editors, video editors, and users who want more precise control over creative software.

D200X Creative Deck

The D200X combines programmable LCD keys, rotary controls, and an integrated USB-C hub in one desktop device. It can be customized for editing shortcuts, livestream controls, application launches, and media management. HDMI output, card readers, and power delivery help simplify a creator's desk setup.

Best for: Streamers, video editors, and creators who want shortcuts and connectivity in one device.

For Mobile Photographers and Smartphone Creators

Mobile content does not have to mean basic content. A compact tripod, reliable phone mount, and dedicated light can make smartphone videos more stable, more flattering, and easier to produce.









MT-44M 2-in-1 Magnetic Selfie Stick Tripod

The MT-44M combines a magnetic phone mount, selfie stick, and tabletop tripod. Its 1/4-inch interface also supports compatible compact cameras and accessories. The detachable Bluetooth remote makes it easier to capture solo videos, travel photos, and group shots.

Best for: Travel creators, vloggers, and solo smartphone filmmakers.

GL01 GlowUp Fill Light

The GL01 is a compact magnetic fill light designed for smartphone content. Its dual light panels help illuminate the face from different angles, while adjustable brightness and color temperature make it easier to create a more balanced look indoors or outdoors. It is especially useful for selfies, livestreams, video calls, and short-form content.

Best for: Smartphone video, beauty content, livestreaming, and video calls.

MA38 MagLock Phone Stand

The MA38 provides a stable magnetic base for smartphone photography and video. It helps creators position a phone quickly for desk videos, overhead shots, product demonstrations, and hands-free recording. Its compact form makes it easy to keep on a desk or carry in a small creator kit.

Best for: Desk content, product videos, overhead shooting, and hands-free recording.

Save More This Black Friday

From November 16 through December 1, Ulanzi Black Friday offers:



20% off sitewide

Extra discounts on selected products Up to 50% off selected deals

Choose the setup that matches your workflow, then check the product page for the final Black Friday price and offer conditions.

Upgrade the way you create with Ulanzi this Black Friday.

CONTACT: Amelia Fok,...