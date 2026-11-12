J-Tech Digital Announces Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2026 Deals On HDMI Extenders, KVM Switches, And AV Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stafford, Texas, United States, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J-Tech Digital, a trusted provider of audio and video connectivity solutions, is preparing to launch its Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026 promotional campaign, offering customers opportunities to save on a wide selection of HDMI devices, KVM switches, wireless HDMI extenders, and professional AV distribution equipment.

With Black Friday arriving on November 27 and Cyber Monday on November 30, J-Tech Digital is helping consumers, businesses, and AV professionals prepare for the holiday season with technology designed to simplify connectivity, improve productivity, and enhance entertainment experiences.

From upgrading home theater systems to optimizing multi-monitor workstations and commercial AV installations, J-Tech Digital provides practical, innovative solutions for modern audio and video needs.

Black Friday 2026: Discover Deals on HDMI and AV Technology

As demand for high-performance connectivity solutions continues, J-Tech Digital's Black Friday and Cyber Monday campaign will spotlight popular product categories designed for residential and professional applications.









Shoppers can explore upcoming promotional offers across a variety of AV solutions, including:



Wireless HDMI Extenders:

HDMI Audio Extractors:

HDMI Matrix Switches:

HDMI Splitters and Switches: Easily connect multiple devices, distribute video signals across displays, and simplify home theater or professional AV setups. Video Wall Controllers and Multiviewers: Create dynamic multi-screen experiences for digital signage, control rooms, security monitoring, and business presentations.

Whether shopping for a home entertainment upgrade or planning a large-scale commercial installation, customers can discover AV technology designed to meet their connectivity requirements.

Enhancing Home Entertainment, Gaming, and Professional Workspaces

J-Tech Digital recognizes that modern technology environments require more than basic connectivity.

For home entertainment enthusiasts, HDMI switches, splitters, and wireless extenders provide convenient ways to connect gaming consoles, streaming devices, televisions, and home theater equipment.

For gamers and remote professionals, KVM switches and multi-display solutions help streamline workstations, reduce unnecessary peripherals, and create more efficient setups.

For businesses and professional AV installers, J-Tech Digital offers solutions supporting conference rooms, digital signage, educational environments, hospitality installations, and other commercial applications.

By combining functionality, flexibility, and accessible technology, J-Tech Digital continues to help customers overcome common AV challenges while building smarter, more connected environments.

Making Advanced AV Technology More Accessible

J-Tech Digital's commitment extends beyond offering connectivity products. The brand focuses on simplifying audio/video technology through practical product design, versatile solutions, and customer-focused support.

As AV systems become increasingly sophisticated, J-Tech Digital strives to make reliable signal distribution and device management accessible to everyday consumers and professional integrators alike.

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026 campaign reflects this philosophy by providing an opportunity for customers to explore technology upgrades during one of the year's biggest shopping events.

Shop J-Tech Digital's Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2026 Promotions

Customers can visit the J-Tech Digital Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026 promotion page to explore participating HDMI products, KVM switches, wireless HDMI solutions, promotional pricing, and offer terms.

With solutions for home theaters, gaming setups, office environments, and commercial installations, J-Tech Digital aims to help shoppers find the right technology for their needs.

Visit to explore products and stay informed about Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026 promotions.

About J-Tech Digital

J-Tech Digital is a Stafford, Texas-based provider of audio/video connectivity and signal distribution solutions serving residential consumers, businesses, IT professionals, and AV system integrators.

The company's product portfolio includes HDMI extenders, switches, splitters, matrix switchers, AV over IP solutions, video wall controllers, multiviewers, audio extractors, and other professional AV accessories.









Beyond its extensive product lineup, J-Tech Digital distinguishes itself through dedicated U.S.-based live customer support, providing customers with direct access to knowledgeable representatives for product recommendations, compatibility assistance, and technical guidance.

Focused on practical innovation, product versatility, and customer satisfaction, J-Tech Digital is committed to simplifying connectivity and helping customers create efficient, high-performance AV environments.

CONTACT: Gary Jones,...