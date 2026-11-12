Elis: Disclosure Of The Number Of Shares Forming The Capital And Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights As Of 31 10 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL

ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 OCTOBRE 2026 Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce

Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l'AMF

Nombre d'actions composant le capital social 238 313 588 Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 255 208 634 Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 254 968 013

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d'Elis

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL

AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 OCTOBER 2026

Total number of shares 238,313,588 Theoretical number of voting rights 255,208,634 Number of exercisable voting rights 254,968,013

This disclosure is on Elis web site

Contacts

Nicolas Buron, Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - ...

Charline Lefaucheux, Investor Relations

Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 15 – ...

Attachment

Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the total number of voting rights as of 31 10 2026