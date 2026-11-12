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Elis: Disclosure Of The Number Of Shares Forming The Capital And Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights As Of 31 10 2026


Date: 2026-11-12 10:46:43

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 OCTOBRE 2026

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l'AMF

Nombre d'actions composant le capital social 238 313 588
Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 255 208 634
Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 254 968 013

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d'Elis

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 OCTOBER 2026

Total number of shares 238,313,588
Theoretical number of voting rights 255,208,634
Number of exercisable voting rights 254,968,013

This disclosure is on Elis web site

Contacts

Nicolas Buron, Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - ...

Charline Lefaucheux, Investor Relations
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 15 – ...

Attachment

  • Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the total number of voting rights as of 31 10 2026

MENAFN12112026004107003653ID1111953625


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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