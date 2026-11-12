Elis: Disclosure Of The Number Of Shares Forming The Capital And Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights As Of 31 10 2026
|Nombre d'actions composant le capital social
|238 313 588
|Nombre de droits de vote théoriques
|255 208 634
|Nombre de droits de vote exerçables
|254 968 013
Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d'Elis
DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 OCTOBER 2026
|Total number of shares
|238,313,588
|Theoretical number of voting rights
|255,208,634
|Number of exercisable voting rights
|254,968,013
This disclosure is on Elis web site
Contacts
Nicolas Buron, Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - ...
Charline Lefaucheux, Investor Relations
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 15 – ...
Attachment
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Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the total number of voting rights as of 31 10 2026
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