Global Myopia Management Devices Market Report 2026-2036 Forecast To Reach USD 12.40 Billion At 9.9% CAGR As Pediatric Myopia And AI-Enabled Care Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Myopia Management Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added tooffering.

The global Myopia Management Devices Market is estimated at USD 4.84 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 12.40 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The report assesses market dynamics, technological advancements, competitive developments, and growth opportunities across product types, treatment modalities, end users, and geographic regions.

Market expansion is being driven by the rising prevalence of childhood myopia, increasing awareness of early intervention, broader access to pediatric eye care, and growing adoption of evidence-based treatment strategies. School vision screening programs, higher healthcare expenditure, increased screen time, reduced outdoor activity, and rapid urbanization are also expanding the addressable patient population. Eye care professionals are increasingly using myopia management devices to limit axial elongation and reduce the long-term risk of retinal detachment, glaucoma, myopic maculopathy, and other vision-threatening complications.

Market Dynamics

Technological innovation continues to reshape the global myopia management devices market. Advances in defocus-incorporated multiple segment (DIMS) spectacle lenses, highly aspherical lenslet (HAL) technologies, dual-focus and multifocal soft contact lenses, orthokeratology (Ortho-K) designs, digital axial length measurement systems, and AI-enabled monitoring platforms are supporting more personalized treatment plans. These technologies can improve patient compliance, refractive outcomes, clinical monitoring, and long-term disease management.

Investment in research and development is expected to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation optical products and digital eye care solutions. Strategic collaborations involving vision care companies, optometrists, ophthalmologists, academic institutions, and research organizations are also supporting clinical validation, practitioner education, and technology adoption.

Market growth may be constrained by the relatively high out-of-pocket cost of advanced devices, limited reimbursement, inconsistent clinical adoption, and the requirement for long-term monitoring. Practitioner training, patient compliance, regular follow-up examinations, and parental education remain important considerations. Manufacturers must also respond to competitive pricing, evolving clinical guidelines, rapidly advancing optical technologies, and demand for robust evidence demonstrating long-term safety and efficacy.

Segment Analysis

By product type, the market includes spectacle lenses, specialized contact lenses, and other myopia management devices. Spectacle lenses account for a significant market share because of their acceptance among pediatric patients, ease of use, non-invasive application, and innovation in peripheral defocus and lenslet-based optical technologies.

Specialized contact lenses are expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. Demand is being supported by wider adoption of orthokeratology (Ortho-K) lenses and dual-focus soft contact lenses, along with growing clinical evidence regarding their ability to slow axial elongation and myopia progression. Improvements in lens materials, customized optical designs, and patient-specific fitting technologies are expected to strengthen adoption.

By modality, myopia control spectacle lenses continue to represent a major market segment, supported by pediatric demand, treatment compliance, and clinical evidence. Orthokeratology is projected to achieve substantial growth as interest increases in overnight lens solutions and slowing axial eye growth among appropriately selected patients. Dual-focus and multifocal soft contact lenses are also gaining clinical acceptance as providers implement long-term myopia control programs.

Optometry and ophthalmology clinics hold the largest end-user share due to their established patient bases, specialized professionals, and expanding myopia management services. Specialized myopia management centers are anticipated to grow significantly as parental awareness increases and advanced diagnostic technologies become more widely available. Hospitals and other healthcare facilities will also contribute as comprehensive ophthalmic and preventive eye care services expand.

Regional Outlook

North America represents a significant share of the global market, supported by advanced eye care infrastructure, awareness of pediatric myopia intervention, adoption of innovative technologies, and the presence of leading ophthalmic device manufacturers. Access to specialized pediatric services and increasing clinical use of evidence-based management strategies further reinforce the region's position.

Europe is expected to maintain stable growth, supported by specialized optometric and ophthalmic care, favorable clinical guidance, healthcare modernization, and increasing use of advanced spectacle lenses and orthokeratology. The region's emphasis on preventive eye care is also contributing to market development.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth through 2036. The region has a high prevalence of myopia among children and adolescents, alongside rapid urbanization, educational intensity, rising healthcare expenditure, and improving access to specialized services. School-based vision screening, parental awareness, and adoption of advanced myopia control technologies are creating substantial opportunities.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer attractive long-term potential as governments invest in healthcare infrastructure, ophthalmic services, early screening, and preventive eye health. Improving diagnosis rates, wider product availability, and collaboration between providers and vision care companies are expected to support regional growth.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates company portfolios, business strategies, technological capabilities, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, geographic expansion, and research investments. Competition is intensifying as manufacturers develop advanced spectacle lenses, orthokeratology solutions, and specialized contact lenses designed to improve comfort, compliance, and clinical outcomes.

Key companies profiled include EssilorLuxottica SA, HOYA Corporation, CooperCompanies, Inc. (CooperVision), Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., ZEISS Group, SEED Co., Ltd., Menicon Co., Ltd., Euclid Vision Corporation, Brighten Optix Co., Ltd., and Ovctek China Inc.

Report Benefits



Provides global market size estimates and growth forecasts through 2036.

Assesses market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and emerging trends.

Identifies high-growth product type, modality, end-user, and regional segments.

Examines innovation and technology adoption across the myopia management devices ecosystem.

Benchmarks leading companies by portfolio, strategy, regional presence, and competitive positioning.

Supports investment planning, product development, partnership evaluation, and market expansion. Delivers actionable intelligence for vision care companies, healthcare providers, distributors, investors, and consultants.

The report enables stakeholders to evaluate the factors shaping the myopia management devices market, identify promising commercial opportunities, and develop informed strategies based on long-term industry forecasts, competitive intelligence, and evolving clinical requirements.

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