Bond Reports Approximately 60% Adoption Among Residents Introduced To Its City-Funded Personal Security Program, About 12 Times The Industry Average

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Bond's knowledge, this is the first major city in the world to fund a personal security service for all of its residents, now with local schools presenting Bond to students ages 8 to 18

Bond is in discussions with approximately 20 cities across France and Israel and is launching a campaign for cities in the United States as it builds its business-to-government-to-consumer model into a growth engine

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond, Inc. (“Bond”) (NASDAQ: OBAI), the creator of the world's first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform adopted by leading multinational companies, today shared key metrics from the citywide program run by the municipality that funds Bond for all of its approximately 270,000 residents, which Bond announced in June. To Bond's knowledge, it is the first major city in the world to fund a personal security service for all of its residents.

Among residents introduced to the service, Bond has consistently seen approximately 60% choose to enroll, compared with an industry average of approximately 5%, and resident members report high overall satisfaction. The city has now extended the program to local schools, which have begun presenting Bond to students ages 8 to 18, reaching younger residents and their families.

“We believe we are witnessing the emergence of a new category of municipal services, city-sponsored preventative personal security,” said Doron Kempel, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bond.“When residents understand what Bond offers, most of them choose to use it, with about 60% of those introduced to the service enrolling, roughly 12 times the industry average. To our knowledge, no other major city has funded personal security for its entire population, and with schools now presenting Bond to students, the program continues to grow. We are now working to turn this experience into a scalable municipal offering, with discussions underway with cities across France and Israel and the start of our outreach to U.S. cities. We believe our business-to-government-to-consumer model is becoming one of Bond's most important growth engines.”

B2G2C as a Growth Engine for Bond

Personal security has traditionally been purchased by individuals, families or employers. Under Bond's business-to-government-to-consumer (B2G2C) model, a city funds access for its residents as a public benefit and introduces the service through local institutions such as schools, which allows Bond to reach an entire population through a single relationship with the city. Adoption is also supported by Bond's privacy-preserving design. An independent study by a Big Four Accounting and Consulting firm found that Bond's guarantee of privacy helps drive high adoption rates. Bond is in discussions with approximately 20 cities across France and Israel and is launching a campaign to bring Bond to cities in the United States.

Bond's AI-powered platform combines advanced technology with trained Personal Security Agents who are available 24/7 and respond by video within seconds, to help identify potential threats, provide real-time guidance, de-escalate situations and coordinate with law enforcement and emergency responders when necessary. Rather than relying solely on a panic button or emergency response after an incident occurs, Bond is designed to help prevent situations from escalating in the first place.

About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City - with command centers around the world - that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond offers personal security to more people than any other company globally. Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.4 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at:

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in our most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1, under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or any updates discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at Our Bond, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

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