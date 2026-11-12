Hrx Network Expands Small Business Health Insurance Solutions With Pro-Tier Partnership

Pro-Tier

Pro-Tier Process

HRx Network LLC

HRx Network's benefits advisory expertise and Pro-Tier's CHOICE technology platform give employers flexibility & employees more control funding health insurance

- Bruce Silver CEO BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HRx Network LLC, a national human resources and employee benefits advisory firm, is expanding its portfolio of small-business health insurance solutions through a strategic partnership with Pro-Tier, a health insurance technology platform supporting employer-funded individual health insurance arrangements.The partnership is designed to help startups, small and midsized businesses, and nonprofit organizations explore alternatives to conventional group health insurance as premiums continue to rise.A Different Approach to Employer-Sponsored Health InsuranceTraditional group health insurance typically requires employers to select one or more plans for their workforce and manage annual premium renewals.Pro-Tier's CHOICE platform supports Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRAs), an alternative that allows employers to establish defined contributions while eligible employees select individual health insurance coverage suited to their needs.Employers can structure contributions using fixed monthly amounts or contributions based on hours worked. This flexibility may be particularly useful for organizations with a mix of full-time, part-time, hourly, gig and salaried workers, subject to applicable eligibility requirements.Technology and Benefits Expertise Working Together“Pro-Tier has created a best-in-class technology platform to provide small business owners with the most flexible employee benefits solution on the market. We allow owners to determine fixed amounts per month, or even hour-based contributions, to provide to their employees. Plus our partnership with HRx Network, helps companies recruit and retain top local talent.”- Sven Jensen, CEO/Founder, Pro-TierHRx Network provides independent advisory expertise to help employers evaluate whether an ICHRA or another health insurance arrangement is appropriate for their organization. Its services include assessing existing insurance costs, comparing available alternatives, developing employer contribution strategies, and helping businesses understand the financial and administrative implications of different arrangements.Addressing the Health Insurance Affordability Challenge“Many small businesses are struggling to maintain meaningful health insurance benefits while managing costs they can reasonably afford. Our relationship with Pro-Tier expands the alternatives we evaluate for employers. Instead of automatically accepting another annual group insurance renewal, we can help businesses examine whether a defined-contribution strategy provides a better fit for their employees and their budgets,” said Bruce Silver, founder of HRx Network.Silver began advising employers on group medical insurance and employee benefits in 1983.Employer Budget Control and Employee RecruitmentAn ICHRA allows employers to establish planned contributions toward eligible individual health insurance coverage rather than relying exclusively on the renewal pricing of a conventional group health plan. Potential advantages include greater visibility into employer health insurance commitments, flexibility in budgeting, and the ability to accommodate different employee coverage preferences.Giving eligible employees more health insurance choices may also support recruitment and retention by allowing coverage to better reflect individual needs.The suitability of an ICHRA depends on workforce composition, employee eligibility, available insurance markets, affordability requirements and applicable regulations.Integrating Health Insurance With Existing HR and Payroll SystemsPro-Tier's technology supports employer contribution administration and can work alongside existing payroll, popular point-of-sale (POS), HRIS and human resource management platforms, subject to integration capabilities. HRx Network can assist employers with implementation planning, payroll coordination, employee communications and health insurance administration.Exploring Group Health Insurance Alternatives With HRx Network“There is no single health insurance solution that works for every small business,” said Bruce Silver, founder of HRx Network.“Our role is to evaluate the available alternatives and help each employer select a solution that fits its workforce, budget and objectives. Pro-Tier adds an important technology-enabled solution to our portfolio, giving employers another way to provide meaningful health insurance benefits while maintaining greater control over their costs.”HRx Network evaluates traditional group insurance, level-funded plans, ICHRAs, Professional Employer Organization (PEO) solutions and other health insurance alternatives.About HRx Network LLCHRx Network LLC is a national human resources and employee benefits advisory firm headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, that provides PEO consulting, Fractional HR services and workforce management solutions. Founded by Bruce Silver, whose experience advising employers on group medical insurance and employee benefits dates to 1983, HRx Network helps businesses and nonprofit organizations evaluate health insurance alternatives.The firm designs benefit plans that attract, retain and reward valuable employees, combining pre-tax accounts with an attractive portfolio of offerings.Your CURE for HR.Website:

Bruce Silver

HRx Network LLC

+1 561-954-4744

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HRx Network Expands Small Business Health Insurance Solutions With Pro-Tier Partnership News Provided By HRx Network November 12, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.