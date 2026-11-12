County Of Hutchinson, Texas Consolidates Finance And Payroll On Opengov ERP

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HUTCHINSON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The County of Hutchinson, Texas has selected OpenGov ERP to replace its existing ERP. The county will move Financial Management, Budgeting & Performance, Human Capital Management, and Payroll onto a single platform.Located in the Texas Panhandle, Hutchinson County serves approximately 20,000 residents. The county relies on its finance, budget, and payroll teams to keep daily operations running across its departments.Their previous system depended heavily on manual, paper-based processes. Its accounts payable team handles more than 500 invoices a month, and much of the tracking was done by hand. Departments often had to go back and forth to learn how much budget remained and where requests should go, because the information was not visible in one place. On the payroll side, timecards were still paper-based, and the treasurer's office needed a more modern system with custom reporting, including the ability to pull a report for a specific day.With OpenGov, invoice processing will move from manual tracking to an automated, electronic workflow, and department heads will see their budget information in real time. Electronic timekeeping will replace paper timesheets, and the county will be able to run reports for specific date ranges and build custom reports. The browser-based platform will also let staff keep multiple windows open at once, so they can move between tasks without losing their place. Invoice scanning and AI capabilities are expected to free up staff time so the county can take on other priorities without adding headcount."OpenGov is a big step up over what we have. Our old system left us with paper timesheets and hundreds of invoices to track by hand every month,” said Lesha Krieg, County Auditor, County of Hutchinson, Texas.“With OpenGov, our departments can see their own budgets in real time, and our staff can spend their time on the priorities that matter most to our residents.Other neighboring Texas governments already use OpenGov ERP, including the City of Grapevine, the City of Grand Prairie, and the City of Killeen.

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County of Hutchinson, Texas Consolidates Finance and Payroll on OpenGov ERP News Provided By OpenGov November 12, 2026, 15:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: World & Regional



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