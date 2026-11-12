Jairam Ramesh Attacks Amit Shah Over Centre Delimitation Bill Plans

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Home Minister Amit Shah and accused him of attempting to push the Centre's delimitation agenda. The Congress leader claimed that the Centre was convening a three-day special session to pass the proposed bills.

"The Home Minister has revived the 'delimitation plantation' today while talking informally to a group of journalists. He told them this afternoon that a 3-day special session will soon be called and the Bills will be passed by a 15-18 vote margin. He had said the same thing seven months earlier but on April 17th faced a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha by a decisive margin, falling short by over 50 votes. He is the master of bluff and bluster. His bulldozer did not work then and will not work again," Jairam wrote on X.

The Delimitation Bill aimed at increasing the number of seats in the Lok Sabha up to 850. The ruling party alliance NDA, led by BJP, says delimitation is a constitutional necessity to reflect new census data and to implement 33% women's reservation in the Lok Sabha. The opposition INDIA bloc led by Congress demands immediate 33% women's reservation in the current 543-member Lok Sabha and opposes linking it to delimitation.

Earlier on August 13, the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on July 20, was adjourned sine die after 19 sittings spread over 25 days. A session in which 12 Bills were passed, but only one, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was actually debated in the House.