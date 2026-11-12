Governor Kavinder Gupta Remembers Late ABVP Leader Sunil Upadhyay

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): The Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Kavinder Gupta, on Thursday recalled the significant contribution of late Sunil Upadhyay in strengthening the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Himachal Pradesh, describing him as a dedicated organiser whose commitment and tireless efforts helped expand the organisation across the state, including its remote areas.

The Governor was speaking at a seminar organised by the Sunil Upadhyay Educational Trust at the historic Gaiety Theatre in Shimla on the occasion of Upadhyay's death anniversary. Gupta attended the programme as the chief guest and shared his personal and organisational experiences of working closely with Upadhyay. Recalling their association, Gupta said that both had worked together in the Vidyarthi Parishad in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir before moving to Himachal Pradesh. He said Upadhyay, who was about a year senior to him in the organisation, played a crucial role in establishing and strengthening the ABVP's organisational presence in Himachal Pradesh. The Governor said Upadhyay's determination, dedication and commitment to organisational work were remarkable. Even when his health deteriorated, he continued working tirelessly without taking adequate rest, a commitment that eventually affected his health. Describing Upadhyay as a valuable asset to the Vidyarthi Parishad, Gupta recalled that he had worked under the guidance of senior organisational leaders, including Madan Das Devi and Alok Kumar. He said Upadhyay's efforts to take the organisation to the far-flung and remote areas of Himachal Pradesh had laid a strong foundation for its expansion and would always be remembered as a milestone in the ABVP's history in the state. Gupta added that the organisation's continued strength and presence across Himachal Pradesh reflected the lasting impact of the dedicated work undertaken by leaders like Sunil Upadhyay. (ANI)