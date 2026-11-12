Security Tightened at Indore Venue Ahead of Diljit Dosanjh Concert

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Police have intensified security checks at C21 Estate Ground in Indore ahead of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert scheduled for November 15, following a bomb threat, with police inspecting the venue and scrutinising security arrangements. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP, Khajrana), Ashish Patel said detailed preparations were underway to ensure safety and security at the venue, adding that police verification of the event-related arrangements was being carried out.

“Diljit Dosanjh's concert is scheduled to be held at C21 Estate Ground under the Khajrana police station area here. Detailed preparations have been made by the police regarding safety and security at the venue. We are also thoroughly examining the arrangements made by BookMyShow, the event organiser. They have applied for permission, and we are currently carrying out police verification. All security parameters, including women's safety, traffic management and fire safety, are being examined in detail,” Patel said.

He further said that the organisers had submitted a list of volunteers, including security guards and the police would conduct their police verifications as well.“They (organisers) have submitted a list of approximately 717 volunteers, including bouncers and guards, as well as a list of CCTV cameras. We will conduct detailed police verification of these personnel,” the ACP said.

Regarding the bomb threat, Patel said Indore Police were conducting a detailed investigation and were in regular contact with the concerned agencies and authorities.“Indore Police are conducting a detailed investigation into the matter, and we are in constant contact with all the concerned agencies and authorities. A detailed investigation is also underway into the threat received, and the people concerned are being questioned,” he said.

Patel further stated that the senior police officials had also inspected the venue and was regularly reviewing the arrangements in view of the safety and security.“The DCP has also inspected the venue and is continuously monitoring the arrangements. The station in-charge and I are personally present at the spot, and we are seriously checking all security parameters,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dosanjh went live on Instagram and reassured fans that he would definitely perform in Indore on November 15.“15 tareekh ko Indore aa rahe hain, 101 per cent aa rahe hain! Sabse pehle aakar poha khaayenge, phir energy lekar fir chak de phatte,” Diljit said.“Koi jo marzi bole, main 15 tareekh ko zaroor milunga. Aap bas meri baat par vishwas rakho,” he added. (ANI)