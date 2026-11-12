Kari Motor Speedway Set to Host Round 2 of Indian Racing Championship

Kari Motor Speedway is ready to host Round 2 of the CTR-JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2026 on November 14–15, with the opening round's winners now wearing targets on their backs. Round 1 had it all, from comfortable victories and a last-corner collision to a stoppage in the rain. The weekend ahead will be about who can protect an advantage and who can claw one back, as per a press release. Round 2 will show who can stay sharp over two full days and who can bounce back from trouble. With 18 races lined up across Saturday and Sunday, there will be plenty of opportunities to capitalise.