Bulldozer Action At Abhishek Banerjee Residence Sparks Controversy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 12 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday reacted to the bulldozer action at his residence, saying he was not concerned about the action and would not be deterred by what he described as bulldozer politics. "They cleaned up their own garbage. I don't care. If they bulldoze me and play bulldozer politics, I don't care," Banerjee said.

Earlier today, Abhishek Banerjee lodged a complaint with the Election Commission after a bulldozer action removed a makeshift structure outside his residence. In the complaint, Banerjee alleged intimidation and an attempt to interfere with the TMC symbol dispute case. He urged the Commission to issue directions to the authorities to preserve the documents linked to the symbol dispute case.

Banerjee alleged that on the intervening night of November 6 and 7, "a group of persons launched an attack upon his residence-cum-office", followed by "similar acts of surveillance and reconnaissance" on November 10 and 11, which he said indicated "a disturbing pattern of activities directed towards the residence-cum-office."

Describing the anti-encroachment drive on Thursday morning, he said, "In the early hours of 12th November, 2026, government authorities arrived at the aforesaid premises and proceeded to demolish the security gate installed by the Police, in front of my client's (Abhishek Banerjee) residence. The said action, particularly when viewed in the context of the preceding attack and repeated surveillance, has aggravated the apprehension concerning the safety and security of my client and the protection of documents connected with the proceedings pending before the Hon'ble Commission."

He alleged that there were substantial reasons to apprehend that persons associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party, allegedly acting with the support, assistance or connivance of certain police personnel, may make further attempts to enter or attack the aforesaid premises with the specific objective of forcibly taking possession of documents, affidavits and other materials prepared for submission.

KMC officials arrived with a bulldozer near the TMC general secretary's Kalighat house in the morning and removed a structure made of bamboo in front of the MP's house. The structure was on the footpath, and the civic officials said it caused inconvenience to locals using the footpath. A huge posse of central forces was deployed at Banerjee's house before the bulldozer action.

The action came days after late-night clashes between Bharatiya Janata Party and TMC workers outside the MP's house on the occasion of his 39th birthday. Responding to the bulldozer action, Banerjee said on X, "No number of bulldozers can silence my voice or break my resolve. I will continue my fight against the Bangla Birodhis. I will neither retreat nor budge an inch until my last breath." (ANI)