Beeyoung Brewgarden Wins Bronze At Asia Beer Championship 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 2026: BeeYoung Brewgarden, the experiential microbrewery in Panchsheel Park, South
Delhi, has been awarded Bronze at the Asia Beer Championship 2026, marking an important milestone for the destination and its growing presence in India's craft beer and hospitality landscape.
The Asia Beer Championship recognises excellence in the beer industry, celebrating quality and craftsmanship
across the region. The Bronze recognition is an important achievement for BeeYoung Brewgarden, acknowledging its efforts to offer a distinctive hospitality experience where craft beer, food and social experiences come together.
At the core of BeeYoung Brewgarden is the idea of creating a space where the spirit of craft beer meets the energy of contemporary Delhi. Bringing together thoughtfully crafted beers, food, music and a lively social atmosphere, the destination offers guests an experience that goes beyond the conventional brewery visit. The focus remains on
quality, creativity and creating memorable experiences for every guest.
Abhinav Jindal, Founder & CEO of Kimaya Himalayan Beverages, shared his thoughts on the achievement:“This
recognition is a proud moment for the entire team at BeeYoung Brewgarden. At BeeYoung, we have always
believed in offering consumers a distinctive crafted beer experience through our portfolio, including BeeYoung Beer,
BeeYoung Beyond and BeeYoung Tropic. Brewgarden takes this experience a step further by bringing together our
passion for beer, food and engaging social experiences in one space. We wanted to create a destination where
people can enjoy thoughtfully crafted beers while being part of a vibrant atmosphere. Being awarded Bronze at the Asia Beer Championship 2026 is encouraging and reflects our team's continued efforts to bring quality, creativity
and a memorable experience to every guest. We look forward to continuing to build on this vision.”
From its beer-led experience to its food and social offerings, Brewgarden continues to contribute to the evolving hospitality landscape of Delhi, creating a destination for people to come together over good beer, food and shared
experiences.
The Bronze recognition at the Asia Beer Championship 2026 adds another accolade to BeeYoung's journey and
marks a significant achievement for Brewgarden, reinforcing its commitment to delivering quality, creativity and a distinctive hospitality experience.
About BeeYoung Brewgarden
BeeYoung Brewgarden is an experiential microbrewery located in Panchsheel Park, South Delhi. Bringing together craft beer, food, music and curated social experiences, Brewgarden offers guests a space to enjoy the spirit of craft beer in a vibrant and contemporary setting. As an extension of BeeYoung, it reflects the brand's passion for
thoughtfully crafted beers while creating a distinctive hospitality experience for Delhi's consumers.
About BeeYoung
BeeYoung is a premium craft beer brand produced by Kimaya Himalayan Beverages, founded by Abhinav Jindal in 2018. It is India's first crafted strong beer and has grown into a portfolio of distinctive offerings comprising BeeYoung Beer, BeeYoung Beyond and BeeYoung Tropic. Known for its smooth, citrusy flavours and silk-like
texture, BeeYoung uses carefully selected ingredients and a carefully crafted brewing process to deliver a
distinctive beer experience.
Currently available across five markets in North India, including Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and
Chandigarh, the brand continues to cater to evolving consumer preferences through its growing retail and experiential presence.
Delhi, has been awarded Bronze at the Asia Beer Championship 2026, marking an important milestone for the destination and its growing presence in India's craft beer and hospitality landscape.
The Asia Beer Championship recognises excellence in the beer industry, celebrating quality and craftsmanship
across the region. The Bronze recognition is an important achievement for BeeYoung Brewgarden, acknowledging its efforts to offer a distinctive hospitality experience where craft beer, food and social experiences come together.
At the core of BeeYoung Brewgarden is the idea of creating a space where the spirit of craft beer meets the energy of contemporary Delhi. Bringing together thoughtfully crafted beers, food, music and a lively social atmosphere, the destination offers guests an experience that goes beyond the conventional brewery visit. The focus remains on
quality, creativity and creating memorable experiences for every guest.
Abhinav Jindal, Founder & CEO of Kimaya Himalayan Beverages, shared his thoughts on the achievement:“This
recognition is a proud moment for the entire team at BeeYoung Brewgarden. At BeeYoung, we have always
believed in offering consumers a distinctive crafted beer experience through our portfolio, including BeeYoung Beer,
BeeYoung Beyond and BeeYoung Tropic. Brewgarden takes this experience a step further by bringing together our
passion for beer, food and engaging social experiences in one space. We wanted to create a destination where
people can enjoy thoughtfully crafted beers while being part of a vibrant atmosphere. Being awarded Bronze at the Asia Beer Championship 2026 is encouraging and reflects our team's continued efforts to bring quality, creativity
and a memorable experience to every guest. We look forward to continuing to build on this vision.”
From its beer-led experience to its food and social offerings, Brewgarden continues to contribute to the evolving hospitality landscape of Delhi, creating a destination for people to come together over good beer, food and shared
experiences.
The Bronze recognition at the Asia Beer Championship 2026 adds another accolade to BeeYoung's journey and
marks a significant achievement for Brewgarden, reinforcing its commitment to delivering quality, creativity and a distinctive hospitality experience.
About BeeYoung Brewgarden
BeeYoung Brewgarden is an experiential microbrewery located in Panchsheel Park, South Delhi. Bringing together craft beer, food, music and curated social experiences, Brewgarden offers guests a space to enjoy the spirit of craft beer in a vibrant and contemporary setting. As an extension of BeeYoung, it reflects the brand's passion for
thoughtfully crafted beers while creating a distinctive hospitality experience for Delhi's consumers.
About BeeYoung
BeeYoung is a premium craft beer brand produced by Kimaya Himalayan Beverages, founded by Abhinav Jindal in 2018. It is India's first crafted strong beer and has grown into a portfolio of distinctive offerings comprising BeeYoung Beer, BeeYoung Beyond and BeeYoung Tropic. Known for its smooth, citrusy flavours and silk-like
texture, BeeYoung uses carefully selected ingredients and a carefully crafted brewing process to deliver a
distinctive beer experience.
Currently available across five markets in North India, including Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and
Chandigarh, the brand continues to cater to evolving consumer preferences through its growing retail and experiential presence.
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