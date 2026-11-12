Eyewitness Investigations & Surveillance Inc. Marks More Than Three Decades Of Professional Investigative Services

MENAFN - GetNews)"“When someone comes to us for help, they are often navigating a difficult situation and need reliable information to make sound decisions. As the current owner, I bring the same commitment to discretion, thoroughness, and careful fact-finding that guided my 20-year career in law enforcement.”"Eyewitness Investigations & Surveillance Inc., an owner-operated private investigation firm established in 1992, continues to serve individuals, attorneys, and businesses with professional fact-finding and surveillance services. Under its current ownership, the firm draws on its owner's extensive law enforcement background to deliver detail-oriented investigative work across a wide range of personal, legal, and business matters.

Melbourne, Florida - November 12, 2026 - Eyewitness Investigations & Surveillance Inc., established in 1992, is recognizing more than three decades of professional investigative services and reaffirming its commitment to providing discreet, thorough investigative support to individuals, attorneys, and businesses.

Since its establishment, the firm has focused on careful fact-finding, professional surveillance, and attention to detail. It serves individuals seeking answers in personal matters, attorneys requiring investigative support for legal proceedings, and businesses seeking reliable information to protect their interests.

The company's current owner, Mark McNeely, brings 20 years of law enforcement experience, including service with the Florida Highway Patrol and specialized work in traffic homicide investigation and crash reconstruction. These disciplines require meticulous evidence gathering, analytical thinking, and the ability to reconstruct complex sequences of events-skills that inform the owner's approach to private investigative work.“When someone comes to us for help, they are often navigating a difficult situation and need reliable information to make sound decisions,” said the company's current owner.“As the current owner, I bring the same commitment to discretion, thoroughness, and careful fact-finding that guided my 20-year career in law enforcement.”

The company's services address a range of investigative needs. For individuals, these include surveillance, background checks, and assistance with personal matters where reliable information is essential to informed decision-making. For attorneys, the firm provides investigative support through documented findings and detailed reporting. Business clients turn to the firm to verify information, investigate concerns, and protect organizational interests.“Private investigation work is ultimately about uncovering facts,” the owner said.“Whether we are conducting surveillance, performing background research, or assisting with a legal matter, our goal is to provide clear, carefully documented information that clients can use to make informed decisions.” Discretion remains central to the company's approach. Eyewitness Investigations & Surveillance Inc. recognizes that clients often seek investigative assistance during sensitive or challenging situations and emphasizes confidentiality and professionalism throughout each engagement.

The investigative field has changed substantially since the company was established in 1992. Technology, access to information, and evolving legal requirements have reshaped investigative methods. The firm's approach combines contemporary investigative resources with a continued emphasis on careful observation, documentation, and verification.

The company's history and its current owner's professional background represent distinct sources of experience. The firm's roots date to 1992, while its present leadership brings a law enforcement perspective to its ongoing investigative services.

Based in Melbourne, the firm continues to serve clients throughout Brevard County and across Florida. Whether a case involves personal concerns, legal preparation, or business-related inquiries, the company remains focused on providing accurate, professionally gathered information.

As Eyewitness Investigations & Surveillance Inc. looks ahead, its current ownership remains committed to serving clients with discretion, attention to detail, and a methodical approach to establishing facts.

About Us

Eyewitness Investigations & Surveillance Inc. is an owner-operated private investigation firm established in 1992 and based in Melbourne, Florida. The company provides professional investigation, surveillance, and fact-finding services to individuals, attorneys, and businesses. Its current owner brings a 20-year law enforcement background, including experience with the Florida Highway Patrol and specialized work in traffic homicide investigation and crash reconstruction.

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